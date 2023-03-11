Announced back in January this year, Marvel revealed details about a new comic miniseries based on Loki which is being created by Dan Watters and Germán Peralta. The new four-comic series will be launched in stores on 7 June.

“It’s hard to say what a delight it is to be making my Marvel debut, even more so to be doing it with the God of Stories himself – taking him all the way around the Marvel Universe and back again,” Watters said. “I can’t wait for all to see the beauty Peralta’s art is breathing into this tale we have to tell you: full of magic, danger – and if Loki can’t help himself (he can’t) – quite a smidge of mischief.”

The official description of Loki #1 reads: He may be the ‘benevolent’ God of Stories now, but Loki’s past as the God of Lies returns to haunt him when ancient, powerful weapons he once built end up scattered across the Ten Realms! Loki must track down these weapons before they fall into the wrong hands and bring about Ragnarok. Surprising guest stars, exciting new characters and startling twists await as Loki’s journey takes him to Nidavellir, Kree space, and Earth where he’ll confront heroes, villains, and most of all, himself!

Peralta said, “Loki is one of the most interesting characters, not only in comics, but also in mythology, and his ambiguity in all aspects of his life makes him a very interesting character for an artist. I always say that I really enjoy drawing villains, but Loki has everything. It was ‘love at first sight’ when I read the script. Watters is amazing, and I’m sure he’s having a lot of fun with it too. I can’t wait to draw Loki’s expressions, since there are always double intentions with him, and it’s going to be very entertaining to play with that, as well as everything related to his universe. Having the opportunity to draw Loki is undoubtedly a beautiful way to start the year. It’s going to be a road full of challenges, but I’m sure it’s going to be a great journey.”

On the other hand, the second season of the live-action web series Loki is in production. The first season is available to watch on Disney+.