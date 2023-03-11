Back in January 2021, when a group of amateur investors grouped together to take on a significant hedge fund, the GameStop short squeeze captured the attention of the internet. That story is set to be a subject of an upcoming movie, Dumb Money, which is scheduled to release on 20 October 2023.

GameStop is an American retail company which sells video games, consumer electronics and gaming merchandise. The company is one of the largest video game retailers in the world.

A scathing, humorous and emotional portrayal of one of the most significant events in the investment industry in recent years will be provided in the film. It will depict the true account of how a group of amateur investors and Reddit users from the WallStreetBets forum collaborated to bring down one of Wall Street’s largest hedge funds. It will portray the events as they are described in the book The Antisocial Network by Ben Mezrich.

The cast of the film includes Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Sebastian Stan, Pete Davidson, Shailene Woodley, Dane DeHaan, Vincent D’Onofrio, Anthony Ramos, America Ferrera, Myah’la Herrold, Nick Offerman, and Talia Ryder.

Craig Gillespie is directing the movie and Rebecca Angelo and Lauren Schuker Blum have written the screenplay based on Mezrich’s book. Gillespie, Teddy Schwarzman and Aaron Ryder are producing it. The movie’s executive producers include Tyler Winklevoss, Cameron Winklevoss, John Friedberg, Andrew Swett, Angelo Blum, Mezrich, Johnny Holland and Kevin Ulrich.