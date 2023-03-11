DC announced many new projects as part of their continuing ‘Dawn of DC’ campaign for May. The Flash and Wonder Woman both have new creative teams and series relaunch included in the announcement, along with the launch of Hawkgirl and Steelworks comic series.

DC Comics announced a free primer that will be available in comic book stores on Tuesday, 15 May, along with the story details and creative teams mentioned below, promising to unveil secrets and more. Written by Joshua Williamson with illustrations by Leandro Fernandez, The Dawn of DC Primer explores the mysteries, threats, and connecting tales of Dawn of DC in 2023 and beyond. On 16 May, comic stores will have this free special issue.

A new Dawn of DC timeline was also unveiled, with another semi-hidden component on the right side. Check the image:

The new creative team and series announcements are listed below:

Steelworks (June)

Creative team – Michael Dorn and Sami Basri

Description – The Metropolis of the future is here today, but can it survive a terrorist who’s out for revenge against its builder, John Henry Irons—a.k.a. Steel—and his company, Steelworks…and who possesses secrets that could undo everything John has worked so hard to build? While John’s professional life is firing on all cylinders, his personal life is even better, as his on-again, off-again relationship with Lana Lang might be back on, permanently. Now he must decide whether it’s time to give up being Steel once and for all. But does John even know who he would be without his superhero identity? How does the other Steel—John’s niece, Natasha Irons—feel about his momentous decision? And does any of that matter if Steelworks crumbles around him when he lacks the superpowers to fight back?

Hawkgirl (July)

Creative team – Jadzia Axelrod and Amancay Nahuelpan

Description – Kendra Saunders, the winged warrior better known as Hawkgirl, has been one of the DC Universe’s greatest heroes for a long time, serving as a member of both the Justice League and the Justice Society. But with the Justice League disbanded, Kendra decides she needs a fresh start and heads to Metropolis to begin a new life. That life is quickly interrupted by a mysterious villain with a powerful connection to the Nth Metal that makes up Hawkgirl’s wings and weapons. Hawkgirl will also feature a series of variant covers that recount Kendra’s DC history. Hawkgirl #1 will be available on July 18 at local comic shops.

The Flash #1 (September)

Creative team – Si Spurrier and Mike Deodato, Jr.

Description – Wally West has never been quicker, more fulfilled, more heroic. His loving family is around him. And yet something is off. Very off. His evolving understanding of his powers has opened Wally to new avenues of sci-fi adventure, and attuned his senses to strange new ideas. Something whispers from the dark vibrations beyond the Speed Force, and as Wally experiments with creative new approaches to his powers he encounters new realms, mysterious allies and mind-shattering terrors. Starting with a prelude in the soon-to-be-legendaryThe Flash #800, the chronicles of the Fastest Man Alive take an action-packed turn towards cosmic horror.

Wonder Woman #1 (September)

Creative team – Tom King and Daniel Sampere

Description – After a mysterious Amazonian is accused of mass murder, the U.S. Congress passes The Amazon Safety Act, barring all Amazons from American soil. To carry out its new law, the government sets up the Amazon Extradition Entity (AXE) task force to remove those who don’t comply by any means necessary. In her search for the truth behind the killing, Wonder Woman now finds herself an outlaw in the world she once swore to protect. The action-packed Wonder Woman #1 will be available at local comic shops in July, and Wonder Woman #800 features a prelude to the story.

Additionally, The Flash #800 will be released later this year. Mark Waid, Geoff Johns, Joshua Williamson, and Jeremy Adams are the writers for this oversized issue, and Fernando Pasarin is the artist. Other artists contributing to this issue include Oclair Albert, Todd Nauck, Carmine Di Giandomenico, and Mike Deodato Jr.

The same milestone will be achieved by Wonder Woman with the #800th issue. It will be written by Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad, and Tom King and artwork will be provided by Joëlle Jones, Jen Bartel, Daniel Sampere and others.