The Academy Software Foundation announced that Framestore and HP have become their new members. Coming from the worlds of digital content creation and solutions development respectively, each company is committed to furthering the vision of ASWF, which provides a neutral forum for open source software developers to share resources and collaborate on technologies for entertainment industry applications.

Founded by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the Linux Foundation in August 2018, Academy Software Foundation has steadily advanced initiatives to collective benefit.

“Framestore has already been involved in many of our open source projects, and we’re delighted to have their continued support. We’re also excited to welcome HP and look forward to working and collaborating with them. We are grateful to have the insight and leadership of both Framestore and HP in the Academy Software Foundation brain trust,” said Academy Software Foundation executive director David Morin.

“HP has a long history of innovation and collaboration in the M&E space, and we believe the ASWF is a great forum for fostering community and solving problems together. While many might think of HP as a hardware company, with our acquisition of Teradici and Poly, as well as other software projects, we are increasingly becoming a solutions company and what’s important to our customers is important to us. I think most people would agree that more can be achieved through collaboration than individually, and open source embodies that principle,” said HP media & entertainment global segment lead Barbara Marshall.

“Open source has been a foundation for much of what we do at Framestore. From using Linux as our main operating system, to formats such as OpenEXR and OpenVDB, to frameworks and libraries that enable our complex and broad workflows, open source is a critical part of our business and industry. Our technology team believes that the industry as a whole grows and becomes stronger through collaboration and partnership. We are excited about joining this incredible organisation and contributing back to an already vibrant and diverse community, and want to thank the entire ASWF and TLF organisations for their support during our onboarding process,” said Framestore CTO Michael Stein.

These new members are coming on board as the Academy Software Foundation prepares for its flagship Open Source Forum event taking place on 16 February 2023 at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, CA.