ForgeVision Technologies launches Storyboard Analytics to help identify production complexity early 

Canadian company ForgeVision Technologies recently announced the launch of Storyboard Analytics, a new module designed to help animation and film studios gain earlier visibility into production complexity.

Storyboards play a central role in shaping how a production will be executed, yet reviewing them for production complexity has traditionally been a manual and time-consuming process. As a result, many challenges only become visible later in the pipeline once animation begins.

Storyboard Analytics analyses storyboards shot by shot to highlight complexity drivers such as character density, camera movement, crowd scenes, and visual effects. By making these elements visible earlier, the system helps producers and directors anticipate production demands and plan more effectively, and significantly reduce the time spent manually reviewing storyboards.

“Many production challenges begin long before animation starts,” said ForgeVision Technologies CEO Nabil El Jisr. “Storyboard Analytics gives creative and production teams a shared view of storyboard complexity so they can align earlier and make more informed decisions.”

The launch builds on ForgeVision’s broader production analytics platform, which aims to replace fragmented workflows with connected insights that give studios greater clarity and control over their productions. Their first module, Script Analytics, launched in 2025 and allows studios to upload scripts and generate detailed breakdowns in minutes,identifying characters, locations, props, and other production elements needed for planning.

Storyboard Analytics represents the next step in the company’s rollout of connected production analytics tools, with additional modules in development to extend insights across further stages of production.