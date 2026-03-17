98th Academy Awards: ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ takes animation gold

KPop Demon Hunters | Photo: netflix.com

Last year’s sensational animated feature KPop Demon Hunters beat Disney’s Zootopia 2 and Pixar’s Elio to win the Oscar for the Best Animated Feature Film. The award for the Best Animated Short Film went to Canada’s The Girl Who Cried Pearls, while that for the Best Visual Effects went to Avatar: Fire and Ash.

The 98th Oscars took place on 15 March 2026 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, USA. Below is a full list of the nominees and the winners (winners in bold):

Actor in a Leading Role

Michael B. Jordan (Sinners)

Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme)

Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle after Another)

Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon)

Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent)

Actor in a Supporting Role

Sean Penn (One Battle after Another)

Benicio Del Toro (One Battle after Another)

Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein)

Delroy Lindo (Sinners)

Stellan Skarsgard (Sentimental Value)

Actress in a Leading Role

Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)

Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You)

Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue)

Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value)

Emma Stone (Bugonia)

Actress in a Supporting Role

Amy Madigan (Weapons)

Elle Fanning (Sentimental Value)

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Sentimental Value)

Wunmi Mosaku (Sinners)

Teyana Taylor (One Battle after Another)

Animated Feature Film

KPop Demon Hunters (Maggie Kang, Chris Appelhans and Michelle L.M. Wong)

Arco (Ugo Bienvenu, Félix de Givry, Sophie Mas and Natalie Portman)

Elio (Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, Adrian Molina and Mary Alice Drumm)

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain (Maïlys Vallade, Liane-Cho Han, Nidia Santiago and Henri Magalon)

Zootopia 2 (Jared Bush, Byron Howard and Yvett Merino)

Animated Short Film

The Girl Who Cried Pearls (Chris Lavis and Maciek Szczerbowski)

Butterfly (Florence Miailhe and Ron Dyens)

Forevergreen (Nathan Engelhardt and Jeremy Spears)

Retirement Plan (John Kelly and Andrew Freedman)

The Three Sisters (Konstantin Bronzit)

Casting

One Battle after Another (Cassandra Kulukundis)

Hamnet (Nina Gold)

Marty Supreme (Jennifer Venditti)

The Secret Agent (Gabriel Domingues)

Sinners (Francine Maisler)

Cinematography

Sinners (Autumn Durald Arkapaw)

Frankenstein (Dan Laustsen)

Marty Supreme (Darius Khondji)

One Battle after Another (Michael Bauman)

Train Dreams (Adolpho Veloso)

Costume Design

Frankenstein (Kate Hawley)

Avatar: Fire and Ash (Deborah L. Scott)

Hamnet (Malgosia Turzanska)

Marty Supreme (Miyako Bellizzi)

Sinners (Ruth E. Carter)

Directing

One Battle after Another (Paul Thomas Anderson)

Hamnet (Chloé Zhao)

Marty Supreme (Josh Safdie)

Sentimental Value (Joachim Trier)

Sinners (Ryan Coogler)

Documentary Feature Film

Mr. Nobody against Putin (David Borenstein, Pavel Talankin, Helle Faber and Alžběta Karásková)

The Alabama Solution (Andrew Jarecki and Charlotte Kaufman)

Come See Me in the Good Light (Ryan White, Jessica Hargrave, Tig Notaro and Stef Willen)

Cutting through Rocks (Sara Khaki and Mohammadreza Eyni)

The Perfect Neighbor (Geeta Gandbhir, Alisa Payne, Nikon Kwantu and Sam Bisbee)

Documentary Short Film

All the Empty Rooms (Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones)

Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud (Craig Renaud and Juan Arredondo)

Children No More: “Were and Are Gone” (Hilla Medalia and Sheila Nevins)

The Devil Is Busy (Christalyn Hampton and Geeta Gandbhir)

Perfectly a Strangeness (Alison McAlpine)

Film Editing

One Battle after Another (Andy Jurgensen)

F1 (Stephen Mirrione)

Marty Supreme (Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie)

Sentimental Value (Olivier Bugge Coutté)

Sinners (Michael P. Shawver)

International Feature Film

Sentimental Value (Norway)

The Secret Agent (Brazil)

It Was Just an Accident (France)

Sirāt (Spain)

The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia)

Live Action Short Film

The Singers (Sam A. Davis and Jack Piatt)

Two People Exchanging Saliva (Alexandre Singh and Natalie Musteata)

Butcher’s Stain (Meyer Levinson-Blount and Oron Caspi)

A Friend of Dorothy (Lee Knight and James Dean)

Jane Austen’s Period Drama (Julia Aks and Steve Pinder)

Makeup and Hairstyling

Frankenstein (Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel and Cliona Furey)

Kokuho (Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino and Tadashi Nishimatsu)

Sinners (Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine and Shunika Terry)

The Smashing Machine (Kazu Hiro, Glen Griffin and Bjoern Rehbein)

The Ugly Stepsister (Thomas Foldberg and Anne Cathrine Sauerberg)

Music (Original Score)

Sinners (Ludwig Goransson)

Bugonia (Jerskin Fendrix)

Frankenstein (Alexandre Desplat)

Hamnet (Max Richter)

One Battle after Another (Jonny Greenwood)

Music (Original Song)

Golden (from KPop Demon Hunters; Music and Lyric by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo and Teddy Park)

Dear Me (from Diane Warren: Relentless; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren)

I Lied To You (from Sinners; Music and Lyric by Raphael Saadiq and Ludwig Goransson)

Sweet Dreams Of Joy (from Viva Verdi!; Music and Lyric by Nicholas Pike)

Train Dreams (from Train Dreams; Music by Nick Cave and Bryce Dessner; Lyric by Nick Cave)

Best Picture

One Battle after Another (Adam Somner, Sara Murphy and Paul Thomas Anderson, Producers)

Bugonia (Ed Guiney & Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos, Emma Stone and Lars Knudsen, Producers)

F1 (Chad Oman, Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Joseph Kosinski and Jerry Bruckheimer, Producers)

Frankenstein (Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale and Scott Stuber, Producers)

Hamnet (Liza Marshall, Pippa Harris, Nicolas Gonda, Steven Spielberg and Sam Mendes, Producers)

Marty Supreme (Eli Bush, Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie, Anthony Katagas and Timothée Chalamet, Producers)

The Secret Agent (Emilie Lesclaux, Producer)

Sentimental Value (Maria Ekerhovd and Andrea Berentsen Ottmar, Producers)

Sinners (Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Ryan Coogler, Producers)

Train Dreams (Marissa McMahon, Teddy Schwarzman, Will Janowitz, Ashley Schlaifer and Michael Heimler, Producers)

Production Design

Frankenstein (Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau)

Hamnet (Production Design: Fiona Crombie; Set Decoration: Alice Felton)

Marty Supreme (Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis)

One Battle after Another (Production Design: Florencia Martin; Set Decoration: Anthony Carlino)

Sinners (Production Design: Hannah Beachler; Set Decoration: Monique Champagne)

Sound

F1 (Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo and Juan Peralta)

Frankenstein (Greg Chapman, Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke and Brad Zoern)

One Battle after Another (José Antonio García, Christopher Scarabosio and Tony Villaflor)

Sinners (Chris Welcker, Benjamin A. Burtt, Felipe Pacheco, Brandon Proctor and Steve Boeddeker)

Sirāt (Amanda Villavieja, Laia Casanovas and Yasmina Praderas)

Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash (Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett)

F1 (Ryan Tudhope, Nicolas Chevallier, Robert Harrington and Keith Dawson)

Jurassic World Rebirth (David Vickery, Stephen Aplin, Charmaine Chan and Neil Corbould)

The Lost Bus (Charlie Noble, David Zaretti, Russell Bowen and Brandon K. McLaughlin)

Sinners (Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter and Donnie Dean)

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

One Battle after Another (Written by Paul Thomas Anderson)

Bugonia (Screenplay by Will Tracy)

Frankenstein (Written for the Screen by Guillermo del Toro)

Hamnet (Screenplay by Chloé Zhao & Maggie O’Farrell)

Train Dreams (Screenplay by Clint Bentley & Greg Kwedar)

Writing (Original Screenplay)