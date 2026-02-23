Finland’s Lohkare Games Oy unveils new trailer of its upcoming game ‘Last Drop’

Finnish indie studio Lohkare Games Oy has released a new teaser trailer for a story driven open world game Last Drop set in 1994 Finland. Inspired by real events and personal memories, it follows a flawed anti hero navigating a local suburban world shaped by the gray atmosphere of the period.

Last Drop is the studio’s first game, built from the ground up as a personal project set in 1990s Finland. The team set out to create a world that truly feels Finnish. The entire map is hand built, shaped around small towns, quiet suburbs, forests, lakes and long rural roads that feel lived in rather than designed. For Finnish players it feels like home. For players around the world, it offers a side of the open world rarely seen in games.

That grounded approach extends to how the game is played. Last Drop aims to bring back a slower sense of adventure often missing from modern titles. There is no minimap and no pressure to rush. Players can explore freely while developing basic character stats that directly affect combat.

Here is the teaser trailer:

Combat is built around a system inspired by classic fighting games, giving encounters a more hands on and physical feel. NPCs react to player behaviour in real time. If you provoke someone, they may fight back, run away, or call friends for help. The main characters are performed by Finnish film actors, adding authenticity to the story.

An Early Access launch is planned for late Q1 or early Q2 on PC via Steam, marking the beginning of an evolving world the team plans to expand over time. Players are invited to join the journey as the world of Last Drop continues to grow.