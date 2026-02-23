BBC acquires adult animation series ‘Deano’

The BBC has acquired a new adult animation Deano, following a mischievous eight-year-old boy with a heart of gold, blending a modern family’s chaos with biting satire, for BBC iPlayer and BBC One from BBC Studios. Originating as a web series, Deano captured a global audience with millions of views across social media.

The 8×30’ series is created and written by Australian creators Dean Thomas and David Ferrier, and co-produced by Australian animation studio Hooligan Animation, BBC Studios and 20th Television Animation, with BBC Studios as lead studio and Hulu as the worldwide distributor. Joe Brumm, creator of Bluey is the script editor and an executive producer for Hooligan. The series will premiere in the UK on BBC iPlayer and BBC One and then also stream on Disney+.

The official synopsis reads: Deano is a spirited cheeky charmer of a boy, whose tough exterior coats a real heart of gold. He is the most endearing feisty kid growing up in a ruthlessly tough neighbourhood in a house that should be condemned. He has no concept that the chips are stacked against him and embraces everyone equally, from the local teenage dropouts to the town police chief. At the heart of the series is Deano’s friendship with Kit, his timid best mate from the wealthy side of town.

“I cannot wait for BBC viewers to meet Deano. He is such a mischievous, engaging, and irrepressible character, and the series is full of irreverent humour, warmth, and optimism- what a delight we have in store,” said BBC scripted pre-buy acquisitions head Sue Deeks.

The executive producers for Hooligan are Greg Basser, Tracey Robertson, Ross Shuman, Nathan Mayfield and Tracey Vieira. Alongside Joe Brumm, the executive producer for BBC Studios is Adam Bailey. Deano will be produced at Hooligan’s studios in Brisbane Australia with support from the Australian Federal government’s Producer Offset along with a PDV grant from the State of Queensland.