Bafta Film Awards 2026: ‘Zootropolis 2’ wins animated film category and ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ bags special visual effects award

The winners of the 2026 EE Bafta Film Awards were recently announced in a ceremony hosted by Alan Cumming at The Royal Festival Hall in London, and broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer. The EE Baftas celebrate the very best in film of the past year.

One Battle After Another won big with six Baftas: best film; director and adapted screenplay for Paul Thomas Anderson; supporting actor for Sean Penn; cinematography for Michael Bauman and editing for Andy Jurgensen. The winner in the animated film category was Zootropolis 2; Indian film Boong won the children’s & family film award; and Avatar: Fire and Ash won in the special visual effects category.

Here is a full list of the nominees, with the winners in bold:

Animated Film

Elio– Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, Adrian Molina, Mary Alice Drumm

Little Amélie– Mailys Vallade, Liane-Cho Han, Nidia Santiago, Edwina Liard, Claire Le Combe, Henri Magalon

Zootropolis 2- Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino

British Short Animation

Cardboard- J.P. Vine, Michaela Manas Malina

Solstice- Luke Angus

Two Black Boys in Paradise- Baz Sells, Dean Atta, Ben Jackson

Special Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash– Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Eric Saindon

F1- Ryan Tudhope, Keith Alfred Dawson, Nicolas Chevallier, Robert Harrington

Frankenstein- Dennis Berardi, Ayo Burgess, Ivan Busquets, José Granell

How to Train Your Dragon– Christian Mänz, Francois Lambert, Glen McIntosh, Terry Palmer

The Lost Bus- Charlie Noble, Brandon K. McLaughlin, David Zaretti

Adapted Screenplay

Tom Basden and Tim Key – The Ballad of Wallis IslandWill Tracy – Bugonia

Chloé Zhao and Maggie O’Farrell- Hamnet

Paul Thomas Anderson- One Battle After Another

Harry Lighton- Pillion

Best Film

Hamnet- Liza Marshall, Pippa Harris, Nicolas Gonda, Steven Spielberg, Sam Mendes

Marty Supreme- Timothée Chalamet, Anthony Katagas, Eli Bush, Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie

One Battle After Another- Adam Somner, Sara Murphy, Paul Thomas Anderson

Sentimental Value– Maria Ekerhovd, Andrea Berentsen Ottmar

Sinners- Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian, Ryan Coogler

British Short Film

Magid/Zafar- Luis Hindman, Sufiyaan Salam, Aidan Robert Brooks

Nostalgie- Kathryn Ferguson, Stacey Gregg, Marc Robinson, Kath Mattock

Terence– Edem Kelman, Noah Reich

This Is Endometriosis– Georgie Wileman, Matt Houghton, Harriette Wright

Welcome Home Freckles– Huiju Park, Nathan Hendren

Casting

Lauren Evans- I Swear

Jennifer Venditti- Marty Supreme

Cassandra Kulukundis – One Battle After Another

Yngvill Kolset Haga and Avy Kaufman- Sentimental Value

Francine Maisler- Sinners

Children’s & Family Film

Arco– Ugo Bienvenu, Félix De Givry, Sophie Mas, Natalie Portman

Boong- Lakshmipriya Devi, Ritesh Sidhwani

Lilo & Stitch- Dean Fleischer Camp, Jonathan Eirich

Zootropolis 2– Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino

Cinematography

Frankenstein– Dan Laustsen

Marty Supreme– Darius Khondji

One Battle After Another– Michael Bauman

Sinners– Autumn Durald Arkapaw

Train Dreams– Adolpho Veloso

Costume Design

Frankenstein- Kate Hawley

Hamnet– Malgosia Turzanska

Marty Supreme- Miyako Bellizzi

Sinners- Ruth E. Carter

Wicked: For Good- Paul Tazewell

Best Director

Yorgos Lanthimos- Bugonia

Chloé Zhao- Hamnet

Josh Safdie- Marty Supreme

Paul Thomas Anderson– One Battle After Another

Joachim Trier- Sentimental Value

Ryan Coogler- Sinners

Documentary

2,000 Meters to Andriivka– Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner, Raney Aronson-Rath

Apocalypse in the Tropics– Petra Costa, Alessandra Orofino

Cover-Up– Laura Poitras, Mark Obenhaus, Olivia Streisand, Yoni Golijev

Mr. Nobody Against Putin- David Borenstein, Helle Faber, Radovan Síbrt, Alžběta Karásková

The Perfect Neighbor- Geeta Gandbhir, Alisa Payne, Nikon Kwantu, Sam Bisbee

Editing

F1- Stephen Mirrione

A House of Dynamite– Kirk Baxter

Marty Supreme- Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie

One Battle After Another- Andy Jurgensen

Sinners- Michael P. Shawver

EE Rising Star Award (voted on by the public)

Robert Aramayo

Miles Caton

Chase Infiniti

Archie Madekwe

Posy Sterling

Film Not in the English Language

It Was Just an Accident- Jafar Panahi, Philippe Martin

The Secret Agent– Kleber Mendonça Filho, Emilie Lesclaux

Sentimental Value– Joachim Trier, Maria Ekerhovd, Andrea Berentsen Ottmar

Sirât- Oliver Laxe, Domingo Corral

The Voice of Hind Rajab- Kaouther Ben Hania, Nadim Cheikhrouha

Leading Actress

Jessie Buckley- Hamnet

Rose Byrne- If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Kate Hudson- Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti- One Battle After Another

Renate Reinsve- Sentimental Value

Emma Stone- Bugonia

Leading Actor

Robert Aramayo- I Swear

Timothée Chalamet- Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio- One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke- Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan- Sinners

Jesse Plemons- Bugonia

Supporting Actress

Odessa A’zion- Marty Supreme

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas- Sentimental Value

Wunmi Mosaku- Sinners

Carey Mulligan- The Ballad of Wallis Island

Teyana Taylor- One Battle After Another

Emily Watson- Hamnet

Supporting Actor

Benicio del Toro- One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi- Frankenstein

Paul Mescal- Hamnet

Peter Mullan- I Swear

Sean Penn- One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgård- Sentimental Value

Make-Up & Hair

Frankenstein- Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey, Mike Hill, Megan Many

Hamnet- Nicole Stafford

Marty Supreme– Kyra Panchenko, Kay Georgiou, Mike Fontaine

Sinners– Siân Richards, Shunika Terry, Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine

Wicked: For Good- Frances Hannon, Laura Blount, Mark Coulier, Sarah Nuth

Outstanding British Film

28 Years Later- Danny Boyle, Andrew Macdonald, Peter Rice, Bernard Bellew, Alex Garland

The Ballad of Wallis Island- James Griffiths, Rupert Majendie, Tom Basden, Tim Key

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy- Michael Morris, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Jo Wallett, Helen Fielding, Dan Mazer, Abi Morgan

Die My Love- Lynne Ramsay, Martin Scorsese, Jennifer Lawrence, Justine Ciarrocchi, Andrea Calderwood, Enda Walsh, Alice Birch

H Is for Hawk- Philippa Lowthorpe, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Emma Donoghue

Hamnet- Chloé Zhao, Liza Marshall, Pippa Harris, Nicolas Gonda, Steven Speilberg, Sam Mendes, Maggie O’Farrell

I Swear- Kirk Jones, Georgia Bayliff, Piers Tempest

Mr. Burton– Marc Evans, Ed Talfan, Josh Hyams, Hannah Thomas, Trevor Matthews, Tom Bullough

Pillion– Harry Lighton, Emma Norton, Lee Groombridge, Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe

Steve- Tim Mielants, Alan Moloney, Cillian Murphy, Max Porter

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

The Ceremony- Jack King (Director, Writer), Hollie Bryan (Producer), Lucy Meer (Producer)

My Father’s Shadow– Akinola Davies Jr. (Director), Wale Davies (Writer)

Pillion- Harry Lighton (Director, Writer)

A Want in Her- Myrid Carten (Director)

Wasteman– Cal McMau (Director), Hunter Andrews (Writer), Eoin Doran (Writer)

Original Screenplay

I Swear- Kirk Jones

Marty Supreme- Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie

The Secret Agent- Kleber Mendonça Filho

Sentimental Value- Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier

Sinners– Ryan Coogler

Original Score

Bugonia- Jerskin Fendrix

Frankenstein- Alexandre Desplat

Hamnet- Max Richter

One Battle After Another- Jonny Greenwood

Sinners- Ludwig Göransson

Production Design

Frankenstein- Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau

Hamnet- Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton

Marty Supreme– Jack Fisk and Adam Willis

One Battle After Another– Florencia Martin and Anthony Carlino

Sinners- Hannah Beachler and Monique Champagne

Sound

F1- Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta

Frankenstein- Greg Chapman, Nathan Robitallie, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoem

One Battle After Another- Jose Antonio Garcia, Christopher Scarabosio, Tony Villaflor

Sinners- Chris Welcker, Benny Burtt, Brandon Proctor, Steve Boeddeker, Felipe Pacheco

Warfare- Mitch Low, Ben Barker, Howard Bargroff, Richard Spooner, Glenn Freemantle

The Bafta Fellowship was presented by Bafta’s President HRH The Prince of Wales, to Dame Donna Langley, in honour of her transformative leadership, sustained commitment to inclusion and pipeline building, and the strength of her relationships with creative partners who bring film and television to life. The Bafta Fellowship is the highest accolade bestowed by Bafta in recognition of an individual’s outstanding and exceptional contribution to film, games or television across their career.

Picturehouse Cinemas creative director Clare Binns was awarded the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema award, for championing diverse and fiercely independent work on big screens around the UK. The award was presented by Emily Watson and Stellan Skarsgård.

The ceremony included a live performance of Golden from HUNTR/X – the singing stars of KPop Demon Hunters. Jessie Ware gave a moving performance of The Way We Were during the In Memoriam section, to honour those in the film industry who have sadly passed away in the last 12 months.