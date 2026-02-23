Bafta Film Awards 2026: ‘Zootropolis 2’ wins animated film category and ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ bags special visual effects award

The winners of the 2026 EE Bafta Film Awards were recently announced in a ceremony hosted by Alan Cumming at The Royal Festival Hall in London, and broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer. The EE Baftas celebrate the very best in film of the past year.
One Battle After Another won big with six Baftas: best film; director and adapted screenplay for Paul Thomas Anderson; supporting actor for Sean Penn; cinematography for Michael Bauman and editing for Andy Jurgensen. The winner in the animated film category was Zootropolis 2; Indian film Boong won the children’s & family film award; and Avatar: Fire and Ash won in the special visual effects category.
Here is a full list of the nominees, with the winners in bold:
Animated Film
Elio– Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, Adrian Molina, Mary Alice Drumm
Little Amélie– Mailys Vallade, Liane-Cho Han, Nidia Santiago, Edwina Liard, Claire Le Combe, Henri Magalon
Zootropolis 2- Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino
British Short Animation
Cardboard- J.P. Vine, Michaela Manas Malina
Solstice- Luke Angus
Two Black Boys in Paradise- Baz Sells, Dean Atta, Ben Jackson
Special Visual Effects
Avatar: Fire and Ash– Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Eric Saindon
F1- Ryan Tudhope, Keith Alfred Dawson, Nicolas Chevallier, Robert Harrington
Frankenstein- Dennis Berardi, Ayo Burgess, Ivan Busquets, José Granell
How to Train Your Dragon– Christian Mänz, Francois Lambert, Glen McIntosh, Terry Palmer
The Lost Bus- Charlie Noble, Brandon K. McLaughlin, David Zaretti
Adapted Screenplay
Tom Basden and Tim Key – The Ballad of Wallis IslandWill Tracy – Bugonia
Chloé Zhao and Maggie O’Farrell- Hamnet
Paul Thomas Anderson- One Battle After Another
Harry Lighton- Pillion
Best Film
Hamnet- Liza Marshall, Pippa Harris, Nicolas Gonda, Steven Spielberg, Sam Mendes
Marty Supreme- Timothée Chalamet, Anthony Katagas, Eli Bush, Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie
One Battle After Another- Adam Somner, Sara Murphy, Paul Thomas Anderson
Sentimental Value– Maria Ekerhovd, Andrea Berentsen Ottmar
Sinners- Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian, Ryan Coogler
British Short Film
Magid/Zafar- Luis Hindman, Sufiyaan Salam, Aidan Robert Brooks
Nostalgie- Kathryn Ferguson, Stacey Gregg, Marc Robinson, Kath Mattock
Terence– Edem Kelman, Noah Reich
This Is Endometriosis– Georgie Wileman, Matt Houghton, Harriette Wright
Welcome Home Freckles– Huiju Park, Nathan Hendren
Casting
Lauren Evans- I Swear
Jennifer Venditti- Marty Supreme
Cassandra Kulukundis – One Battle After Another
Yngvill Kolset Haga and Avy Kaufman- Sentimental Value
Francine Maisler- Sinners
Children’s & Family Film
Arco– Ugo Bienvenu, Félix De Givry, Sophie Mas, Natalie Portman
Boong- Lakshmipriya Devi, Ritesh Sidhwani
Lilo & Stitch- Dean Fleischer Camp, Jonathan Eirich
Zootropolis 2– Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino
Cinematography
Frankenstein– Dan Laustsen
Marty Supreme– Darius Khondji
One Battle After Another– Michael Bauman
Sinners– Autumn Durald Arkapaw
Train Dreams– Adolpho Veloso
Costume Design
Frankenstein- Kate Hawley
Hamnet– Malgosia Turzanska
Marty Supreme- Miyako Bellizzi
Sinners- Ruth E. Carter
Wicked: For Good- Paul Tazewell
Best Director
Yorgos Lanthimos- Bugonia
Chloé Zhao- Hamnet
Josh Safdie- Marty Supreme
Paul Thomas Anderson– One Battle After Another
Joachim Trier- Sentimental Value
Ryan Coogler- Sinners
Documentary
2,000 Meters to Andriivka– Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner, Raney Aronson-Rath
Apocalypse in the Tropics– Petra Costa, Alessandra Orofino
Cover-Up– Laura Poitras, Mark Obenhaus, Olivia Streisand, Yoni Golijev
Mr. Nobody Against Putin- David Borenstein, Helle Faber, Radovan Síbrt, Alžběta Karásková
The Perfect Neighbor- Geeta Gandbhir, Alisa Payne, Nikon Kwantu, Sam Bisbee
Editing
F1- Stephen Mirrione
A House of Dynamite– Kirk Baxter
Marty Supreme- Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie
One Battle After Another- Andy Jurgensen
Sinners- Michael P. Shawver
EE Rising Star Award (voted on by the public)
Robert Aramayo
Miles Caton
Chase Infiniti
Archie Madekwe
Posy Sterling
Film Not in the English Language
It Was Just an Accident- Jafar Panahi, Philippe Martin
The Secret Agent– Kleber Mendonça Filho, Emilie Lesclaux
Sentimental Value– Joachim Trier, Maria Ekerhovd, Andrea Berentsen Ottmar
Sirât- Oliver Laxe, Domingo Corral
The Voice of Hind Rajab- Kaouther Ben Hania, Nadim Cheikhrouha
Leading Actress
Jessie Buckley- Hamnet
Rose Byrne- If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kate Hudson- Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti- One Battle After Another
Renate Reinsve- Sentimental Value
Emma Stone- Bugonia
Leading Actor
Robert Aramayo- I Swear
Timothée Chalamet- Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio- One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke- Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan- Sinners
Jesse Plemons- Bugonia
Supporting Actress
Odessa A’zion- Marty Supreme
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas- Sentimental Value
Wunmi Mosaku- Sinners
Carey Mulligan- The Ballad of Wallis Island
Teyana Taylor- One Battle After Another
Emily Watson- Hamnet
Supporting Actor
Benicio del Toro- One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi- Frankenstein
Paul Mescal- Hamnet
Peter Mullan- I Swear
Sean Penn- One Battle After Another
Stellan Skarsgård- Sentimental Value
Make-Up & Hair
Frankenstein- Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey, Mike Hill, Megan Many
Hamnet- Nicole Stafford
Marty Supreme– Kyra Panchenko, Kay Georgiou, Mike Fontaine
Sinners– Siân Richards, Shunika Terry, Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine
Wicked: For Good- Frances Hannon, Laura Blount, Mark Coulier, Sarah Nuth
Outstanding British Film
28 Years Later- Danny Boyle, Andrew Macdonald, Peter Rice, Bernard Bellew, Alex Garland
The Ballad of Wallis Island- James Griffiths, Rupert Majendie, Tom Basden, Tim Key
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy- Michael Morris, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Jo Wallett, Helen Fielding, Dan Mazer, Abi Morgan
Die My Love- Lynne Ramsay, Martin Scorsese, Jennifer Lawrence, Justine Ciarrocchi, Andrea Calderwood, Enda Walsh, Alice Birch
H Is for Hawk- Philippa Lowthorpe, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Emma Donoghue
Hamnet- Chloé Zhao, Liza Marshall, Pippa Harris, Nicolas Gonda, Steven Speilberg, Sam Mendes, Maggie O’Farrell
I Swear- Kirk Jones, Georgia Bayliff, Piers Tempest
Mr. Burton– Marc Evans, Ed Talfan, Josh Hyams, Hannah Thomas, Trevor Matthews, Tom Bullough
Pillion– Harry Lighton, Emma Norton, Lee Groombridge, Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe
Steve- Tim Mielants, Alan Moloney, Cillian Murphy, Max Porter
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
The Ceremony- Jack King (Director, Writer), Hollie Bryan (Producer), Lucy Meer (Producer)
My Father’s Shadow– Akinola Davies Jr. (Director), Wale Davies (Writer)
Pillion- Harry Lighton (Director, Writer)
A Want in Her- Myrid Carten (Director)
Wasteman– Cal McMau (Director), Hunter Andrews (Writer), Eoin Doran (Writer)
Original Screenplay
I Swear- Kirk Jones
Marty Supreme- Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie
The Secret Agent- Kleber Mendonça Filho
Sentimental Value- Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier
Sinners– Ryan Coogler
Original Score
Bugonia- Jerskin Fendrix
Frankenstein- Alexandre Desplat
Hamnet- Max Richter
One Battle After Another- Jonny Greenwood
Sinners- Ludwig Göransson
Production Design
Frankenstein- Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau
Hamnet- Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton
Marty Supreme– Jack Fisk and Adam Willis
One Battle After Another– Florencia Martin and Anthony Carlino
Sinners- Hannah Beachler and Monique Champagne
Sound
F1- Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta
Frankenstein- Greg Chapman, Nathan Robitallie, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoem
One Battle After Another- Jose Antonio Garcia, Christopher Scarabosio, Tony Villaflor
Sinners- Chris Welcker, Benny Burtt, Brandon Proctor, Steve Boeddeker, Felipe Pacheco
Warfare- Mitch Low, Ben Barker, Howard Bargroff, Richard Spooner, Glenn Freemantle
The Bafta Fellowship was presented by Bafta’s President HRH The Prince of Wales, to Dame Donna Langley, in honour of her transformative leadership, sustained commitment to inclusion and pipeline building, and the strength of her relationships with creative partners who bring film and television to life. The Bafta Fellowship is the highest accolade bestowed by Bafta in recognition of an individual’s outstanding and exceptional contribution to film, games or television across their career.
Picturehouse Cinemas creative director Clare Binns was awarded the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema award, for championing diverse and fiercely independent work on big screens around the UK. The award was presented by Emily Watson and Stellan Skarsgård.
The ceremony included a live performance of Golden from HUNTR/X – the singing stars of KPop Demon Hunters. Jessie Ware gave a moving performance of The Way We Were during the In Memoriam section, to honour those in the film industry who have sadly passed away in the last 12 months.