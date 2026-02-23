Arena Animation Nashik student Harsh Pawar wins gold in 3D digital game art category at IndiaSkills Competition 2026

Harsh Pawar wins gold

Leading animation, gaming, visual effects, and digital media education and a training brand of Aptech Limited, Arena Animation announced that Harsh Pawar, student of Arena Animation, secured gold medal in the 3D digital game art category at the regional competition organised by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC).

The IndiaSkills Competition was held in Gandhinagar, and it brought together top talent competing across advanced skill categories aligned to global standards. His victory underscores the strength of structured, industry-relevant training and reinforces Arena Animation’s growing presence on nationally validated competitive platforms.

“The achievements of students are an outcome of the discipline, industry-aligned learning, and a mindset of excellence nurtured at Arena Animation. Our focus is to go beyond classroom training—building the competitive capability, creative confidence, and career resilience of all our students. As the Orange Economy continues to emerge and bloom as a powerful driver of growth, innovation, and employability in India, we are proud to play a catalytic role in equipping today’s young talent with skills that power the next phase of growth,” said Aptech Limited global retail chief business officer and Arena Animation brand custodian Sandip Weling.

“Winning Gold at the IndiaSkills regional round is more than just a personal milestone; it’s a validation of the hours spent refining every polygon and texture under the guidance of my mentors at Arena. The competition in Gandhinagar was intense and truly mirrored global standards. This win has given me the confidence to know that my creative skills aren’t just a hobby-they are world-class. I’m now focused on carrying this momentum to the nationals,” shared Pawar.

Adding to the centre’s achievements, student Samruddhi Thombre has secured full-time employment with Galleri5 as an AI cinematic artist, marking a significant step in her professional journey. Her success reflects resilience and her laser-sharp focus. Determined to build a career in animation, she navigated challenges with clarity and conviction, often stating she “had no option but to succeed.”

Samruddhi Thombre

“I’ve always believed that in the creative industry, your portfolio is your passport, but your mindset is your engine. When I started my journey at Arena Nashik, I told myself I had no option but to succeed. Securing this placement at Galleri5 is the culmination of that ‘all-in’ approach. It feels incredible to transition from the classroom to a professional studio, and I’m eager to contribute to the industry I’ve spent so much time studying. For me, this is just the beginning of a lifelong career in animation,” said Thombre.

Together, these accomplishments highlight Arena Animation’s commitment to developing industry-ready professionals through skills-first training, hands-on exposure, and continuous mentorship. The institute remains focused on empowering students to transform creative passion into competitive excellence and sustainable career growth.