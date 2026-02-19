Titles from Webtoon

Webtoon has released a list of series scheduled for 2026. The platform has identified titles across genres including mafia romance, LGBTQ+ coming‑of‑age stories and epic fantasy. The selection is intended to support recommendation features and genre‑focused coverage, with opportunities for interviews with Webtoon creators available on request.

The titles are:

The Mafia Nanny: It is written by Violet Matter, with art by sh00

Synopsis: Being an Elite Nanny is simple: protect the charge, obey the principle, and don’t get emotionally attached. Easier said than done when Davina’s first client is a dangerously compelling Venetian underboss who’s determined to get under her skin. What he wants from her, she can’t imagine, but Gabriel Angelini drags her back into the glittering world of organised crime she thought she’d left behind forever. She might get answers about her past if she digs deep enough, but can she protect Mikey from his father’s ambitions and keep her heart from getting tangled up in their treacherous web?

The Stellar Swordmaster: Adapted by Hong Dae Ui, with art by juno. Original work by Q10.

Synopsis: The so-called “Lighthouse of the North,” the prosperous trading town of Schoarra, hides a dark underbelly: seedy slums ruled by five ruthless crime bosses. When streetwise orphan Vlad finds the brothel he works for decimated by a disgraced knight, he turns to the path of the blade, pledging himself to the pursuit of power by sword. Blessed with the ability to seek wisdom from his sentient sword, Vlad embarks upon a journey of growth and peril as swordsman in service to the powerful House Vayezid.

Star Catcher: Created by Ro-taniah

Synopsis: After battling with numerous hardships and an unsuccessful attempt at his own life, Lucas transformed from a true ray of sunshine to a meek and depressed young adult. He shuts out those around him to focus on his studies at the world-renowned Star Valley University in the hopes of making a positive impact in the world one day. Never would he imagine that a by-chance run in with a stranger would result in him learning to forgive and love himself, and find the passion to live life for himself again.

Teenage Mercenary: Written by YC, with art by Rakyeon

Synopsis: At the age of eight, Ijin Yu lost his parents in a plane crash and became stranded in a foreign land, forced to become a child mercenary in order to stay alive. He returns home ten years later to be reunited with his family in Korea, where food and shelter are plenty and everything seems peaceful. But Ijin will soon learn that life as a teenager is a whole other feat of survival. With only one year of high school left, Ijin must master new tactics to maneuver his way around the schoolhouse battleground. Can he survive a year of high school? Or rather, will the school be able to survive him?

Love 4 A Walk : Created by Nuria Sanguino

Synopsis: Pam’s heart has been broken one too many times, and being dumped over her unruly dog Bob was the last straw. Now determined to care for Bob on her own, how long can this hopeless romantic resist falling for her mysterious yet compassionate neighbor Tyler, especially when he’s so good with dogs?

School Bus Graveyard: Created by Red

Synopsis: Ashlyn is a loner in high school with no friends. But when a fateful visit to a haunted house causes her and her classmates to see monsters at night, she’ll be forced to forge bonds to survive.

Superfish: Created by Peglo

Synopsis: DJ just wants a simple life with his friends, until a chance run-in with a witch named Superfish leaves him accidentally bonded to a powerful witch’s core. Now a walking target for any malicious creature, DJ finds himself under Superfish’s reluctant protection as they search for a cure before it’s too late, assuming the two can get along to make it to the other side.

The Remarried Empress: Adapted by HereLee, with art by Sumpul. Original work by Alphatart.

Synopsis: Navier Ellie Trovi was an empress, perfect in every way intelligent, courageous, and socially adept. She was kind to her subjects and devoted to her husband. Navier was perfectly content to live the rest of her days as the wise empress of the Eastern Empire. That is, until her husband brought home a mistress and demanded a divorce. “I accept this divorce… And I request an approval of my remarriage.” In a shocking twist, Navier remarries another emperor and retains her title and childhood dream as empress. But just how did everything unfold?

Eleceed: Written by Jeho Son, with art by ZHENA

Synopsis: Jiwoo is a kind-hearted young man who harnesses the lightning quick reflexes of a cat to secretly make the world a better place – one saved little child or foster pet at a time. Kayden is a secret agent on the run, who finds himself stuck in the body of a decidedly fat old fluffy cat. Together, armed with Jiwoo’s super powers and Kayden’s uber-smarts, they’re out to fight those forces who would let evil rule this world. That is, if they can stand each other long enough to get the job done.

Fae Trapped: Created by instantmiso

Synopsis: A fae’s exile and an artist’s despair ignite a journey of magic, danger, and a love that crosses realms.