Bhooshan’s Junior and Animae Caribe House announce co-production partnership to build ‘Adventures of Louie & Douie’ franchise

India’s Bhooshan’s Junior, a global digital-first kids’ entertainment company and Animae Caribe House, a leading Caribbean animation studio based in Port of Spain, have announced a strategic international co-production partnership to jointly produce new seasons of the animated preschool series Adventures of Louie & Douie. Under this collaboration, the two studios will co-produce and co-invest in a total of 52 new episodes, with each episode running approximately seven minutes, as part of a long-term vision to build Adventures of Louie & Douie into a globally scalable preschool franchise.

This partnership brings together Indian and the Caribbean stakeholders in a cross-continental collaboration focused on original, character-driven storytelling that is culturally rooted yet universally relatable. The digital-first debut marks the beginning of the IP’s international expansion and long-term global franchise journey.

The series first season officially launched on YouTube on 12 December 2025, premiering in English for global audiences and in Hindi targeting the Indian audiences.

Adventures of Louie & Douie is a preschool animation series IP created by Bhooshan’s Junior, designed to travel across cultures through humour, warmth, and everyday childhood adventures. The new seasons expand the universe and storytelling depth of the characters while maintaining a strong focus on emotional resonance, values, and repeat engagement for young audiences.

This co-production reflects a shared ambition between the two studios to move beyond service-led animation models and collaboratively build original IPs with long-term global franchise potential, leveraging digital-first distribution and transmedia expansion.

“Bhooshan’s Junior was built with a day-one franchise-first mindset. Our vision is to create world-class kids’ IPs from India that can scale globally across platforms and generations. Adventures of Louie & Douie is a key pillar of that vision, and partnering with Animae Caribe House allows us to bring together creative strengths from India and the Caribbean to thoughtfully build this franchise for a global preschool audience,” said Bhooshan’s Junior founder and chief executive officer Sarath Bhooshan.

“The Caribbean has always been a meeting point and melting pot of cultures and creativity. Historically, India and Trinidad and Tobago have blended to create a uniquely eclectic experience and Adventure of Louie and Douie brings this fusion to life in a tangible way. Animae Caribe House is especially excited about this union, as it allows us to build an ecosystem that will open the doors to even more projects. We are truly energised by what lies ahead,” said Animae Caribe House founding director and chief executive officer Camille Selvon.

The collaboration highlights the growing importance of South-South creative partnerships in the global animation ecosystem, connecting emerging studios, diverse storytelling traditions, and internationally competitive production pipelines. Production on the new seasons of Adventures of Louie & Douie is underway, with rollout planned progressively across 2026.