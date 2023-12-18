MIPTV has called for entries for the 2024 MIP SDG Award. Mip SDG Award is the annual honour established in association with the UN to recognise the contribution of companies and individuals in the audiovisual sector to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The recipients will be honoured in Cannes at the 61st edition of the Spring International Television Market (8 to 10 April 2024).

“Television inspires change like no other medium, and the need to accelerate change globally has never been more evident,” said MIPTV director Lucy Smith. “The MIP SDG Award provides a platform to highlight purpose and ingenuity in these increasingly critical areas to an international audience of peers to then admire, learn from and emulate in their own way.”

“This MIP Award calls for more diversity in creative content related to the Sustainable Development Goals. It will encourage the international media industry to increase sustainable business practices on and off screen,” said United Nations regional information center deputy director Caroline Petit. “The MIP SDG Award will shed light on existing impactful media initiatives and audiovisual programming aligned with the global goals as well as inspire more companies and industry professionals to create attractive SDG driven content.”

The award was created in 2020 in support of the UN’s Decade of Action campaign, to which the SDGs are central. It provides an international platform to showcase how progress towards these goals can be accelerated on or off air, through editorial, campaigns and business practices. Previous winners include A+E Networks, ACT, Junk Kouture, Sky, and last year’s recipients, acclaimed natural history producers Silverback.

Two awards will be presented in 2024, the MIP SDG Award, and the MIP SDG Innovation Award, the latter in recognition of originality in endeavour or action. For the first time, applications will be accepted from organisations or individuals whose activity delivers against one or more of the SDGs for either award. The seventeen SDGs encompass areas including reduction of poverty and inequality and improvement of health and education, in addition to tackling climate change and the preservation of the planet’s oceans and forests.

Submission forms including full criteria, terms and conditions can be found on the official website. The deadline for entry is 2 February 2024.

Selections will be determined by a jury composed of social responsibility experts and representatives from RX France. The presentation of both categories will take place in a special session showcasing the recipient’s work within the conference programme at the forthcoming MIPTV market.

The award forms part of RX France’s ongoing commitment to the United Nations’ SDG Media Compact. Founded in 2018, the alliance of media and entertainment companies now numbers over 450 members from 160 countries who pledge to leverage their respective resources to amplify and accelerate progress towards achieving the SDGs.

The three-day international MIPTV exhibition last year welcomed more than 5500 delegates from over 80 countries. The 2024 edition includes a pre-opening weekend (6 to 7 April) featuring extended MipDoc and MipFormats strands, creating “the biggest weekend in Unscripted” in Cannes with documentary, factual and format communities gathering for two days of networking, screenings, showcases and deal-making. International Series Festival CanneSeries will again run alongside MIPTV from 5 to 10 April 2024.