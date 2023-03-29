MIPTV is back with participants from 100 countries for three highly productive days in France. The international content and co-production market will take place from 17 to 19 April 2023 in Palais des Festivals in the French city of Cannes.

The market provides a global meeting-place for four key TV communities: documentary (MIPDOC), formats (MIPFORMATS), drama (MIPDRAMA), kids (Future of Kids TV Summit).

Here are the highlights of the market:

An incredible line-up of events, talks and panels will inspire and connect: from the 5th MIPTV SDG Awards to keynotes, trends & insight sessions, mentoring, roundtables, and more.

The Pre-MIPTV Super Sunday will take place on Sunday, 16 April 2023 and will be exclusive to MIPTV Buyers.

Buyers will have a dedicated day to screen and discover new content, projects and programmes, through three screenings events: 1. MIPDRAMA: The Canneseries Preview Screenings, 2. MIPDOC International Buyers Screenings, and 3. Canneseries – Documentary Series Competition.

MIPDRAMA: The Canneseries Preview Screenings will have exclusive buyer preview of long form leading dramas selected for Canneseries Season 6.

At MIPDOC International Buyers Screenings, up to 10 highly anticipated productions will be presented with 10-15 minute extracts in front of over 500 doc and factual content buyers.

At Canneseries – Documentary Series Competition, MIP Buyers will be offered an exclusive first look at the official selection for the Competition.

A new, bigger, more engaging exhibition layout will feature flexible stand options and curated meeting spaces.

The wide range of networking areas will include the full-service Producers Hub & Lounge for MIPDOC and MIPFORMATS participants.

In partnership with Canneseries, MIPTV will bring participants world premiere TV screenings, showcasing the most anticipated new series in drama and documentary.

MIPTV offers the opportunity on-site to connect and business network through small group interactive conversations, thematic meet-ups, one-to-many workshops, mentoring and breakout sessions.