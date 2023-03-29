MIPTV is back with participants from 100 countries for three highly productive days in France. The international content and co-production market will take place from 17 to 19 April 2023 in Palais des Festivals in the French city of Cannes.
The market provides a global meeting-place for four key TV communities: documentary (MIPDOC), formats (MIPFORMATS), drama (MIPDRAMA), kids (Future of Kids TV Summit).
Here are the highlights of the market:
- An incredible line-up of events, talks and panels will inspire and connect: from the 5th MIPTV SDG Awards to keynotes, trends & insight sessions, mentoring, roundtables, and more.
- The Pre-MIPTV Super Sunday will take place on Sunday, 16 April 2023 and will be exclusive to MIPTV Buyers.
- Buyers will have a dedicated day to screen and discover new content, projects and programmes, through three screenings events: 1. MIPDRAMA: The Canneseries Preview Screenings, 2. MIPDOC International Buyers Screenings, and 3. Canneseries – Documentary Series Competition.
- MIPDRAMA: The Canneseries Preview Screenings will have exclusive buyer preview of long form leading dramas selected for Canneseries Season 6.
- At MIPDOC International Buyers Screenings, up to 10 highly anticipated productions will be presented with 10-15 minute extracts in front of over 500 doc and factual content buyers.
- At Canneseries – Documentary Series Competition, MIP Buyers will be offered an exclusive first look at the official selection for the Competition.
- A new, bigger, more engaging exhibition layout will feature flexible stand options and curated meeting spaces.
- The wide range of networking areas will include the full-service Producers Hub & Lounge for MIPDOC and MIPFORMATS participants.
- In partnership with Canneseries, MIPTV will bring participants world premiere TV screenings, showcasing the most anticipated new series in drama and documentary.
MIPTV offers the opportunity on-site to connect and business network through small group interactive conversations, thematic meet-ups, one-to-many workshops, mentoring and breakout sessions.