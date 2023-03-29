To mark the Star Wars Day, Disney+ and Disney Junior will premiere the original animated series, Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures on 4 May, 2023. Three animated shorts were also released as a sneak preview of the animated series.

Lucasfilm recently unveiled the key art for the series, which features Jedi younglings Kai Brightstar, Lys Slay, Nubs, Master Yoda, Nash Durango and RJ-83. Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures stars Jamaal Avery Jr. as Kai Brightstar, Juliet Donenfeld as Lys Solay, Dee Bradley Baker as Nubs, Emma Berman as Nash Durango, Jonathan Lipow as RJ-83, and Piotr Michael as Master Yoda.

Set during The High Republic era, the animated series follows Jedi younglings as they study the ways of the Force, explore the galaxy, help citizens and creatures in need, and learn valuable skills needed to become Jedi along the way.

More about the shorts:

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – Meet the Young Jedi (Short)- Kai, Lys, and Nubs work together to battle a training droid at the Jedi Temple on Tenoo.

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures– Lys’ Creature Caper (Short) – Lys follows the clues to retrieve an adorable creature running amok through the Jedi Temple.

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures– Kai’s Daring Droid Rescue (Short) – When her droid RJ-83 is in trouble, Nash calls on Kai to help rescue him.

Produced by Lucasfilm in collaboration with Wild Canary for Disney+ and Disney Junior, Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures is executive produced by Lucasfilm’s James Waugh, Jacqui Lopez and Josh Rimes. Michael Olson (Puppy Dog Pals) is showrunner and executive producer; Elliot M. Bour (Elena of Avalor) is supervising director and co-producer; Jeannine Hodson (Puppy Dog Pals) is producer; and Lamont Magee (Black Lightning) is consulting producer.