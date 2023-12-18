GodLike Esports’ Call of Duty Mobile team, one of the two representatives for India, emerged as runners up at the CODM World Championship in the USA. The team secured a cash prize of $170,000 (Rs 1.4 cr).

Godlike’s line-up consisted of Learn, Neutrino, Trunks, Abhizdada, Skullguy and Prevail. The Indian esports team scored 3-1 overall by beating other teams in the Swiss Stage, and marched into the playoffs. In the semi-final, the match with the highest viewership in the tournament, GodLike defeated former two-time world champion Luminosity. Godlike went down fighting 2-4 to Team Wolves from China in the finals. Last year, Team GodLike had nearly qualified for the playoffs.

The Call of Duty Mobile World Championship saw participation of 16 teams from USA, Canada, China, Singapore, Europe, Brazil, Mexico, India and Japan. It consisted of five stages – the first three being qualifiers and the fourth being the national championship. Team GodLike was the winner through all the four stages without dropping a game and a single map at stage four.

Reflecting on the team’s journey, GodLike Esports founder Chetan “Kronten” Chandgude said, “We are proud of our champions, they have shown discipline and courage like no other. We always wanted to put Indian esports on the global map and have done it at the World Championship.”

Talking about his experience at the world championship, GodLike Esports CODM captain Learn said, “Representing India at a global event we have certainly come a long way defeating many teams. Our hearts are filled with gratitude and pride. Now that we’ve painted the global stage with Indian esports, we will ensure and put our best to take it to greater heights hereon.”