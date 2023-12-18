Oh Baby! Games recently announced the official launch of its debut title Oh Baby Kart. Oh Baby Kart (OBK), a cross-platform multiplayer kart racing game, refreshes the classic genre with intricate skill-based gameplay and compelling interwoven narratives through its many maps and modes.

“I’m thrilled for players to get their hands on Oh Baby Kart. Growing up, I loved the classic kart racers like Mario Kart and Diddy Kong Racing. But I see Oh Baby Kart as a long overdue update to the genre, offering a fully online experience for the next generation of kart racing fans,” said Oh Baby! Games founder and CEO Pasteur Tran. “At Oh Baby! Games, we’re building an entire gaming platform from the ground up, a space that focuses on great games and the imaginative ways modern gamers inhabit those worlds. Beyond Oh Baby Kart, I can’t wait to show everyone what else we’ve got coming down the pipeline.”

In partnership with Paramount Global and Nickelodeon, Oh Baby Kart will feature iconic characters from the SpongeBob SquarePants universe as playable racers. For a limited time, SpongeBob, Patrick, Squidward and Mr. Krabs will join an eclectic cast of over 20 characters racing for glory across 26 courses — including a special map set in Bikini Bottom.

In reimagining what a kart racer can be, Oh Baby Kart offers a live-service gameplay experience that challenges the status quo:

Expansive Playable Characters & Karts: 20+ unlockable characters and 26 courses at the start of closed beta, including four limited time SpongeBob SquarePants racers. With hundreds of kart customization options, players can find the cosmetic style that fits them best.

20+ unlockable characters and 26 courses at the start of closed beta, including four limited time SpongeBob SquarePants racers. With hundreds of kart customization options, players can find the cosmetic style that fits them best. New, In-Depth Race Mechanics: Oh Baby Kart introduces a revolutionary racer talent system, allowing for mid-race stat and ability buffs to improve your character’s Grand Prix build. Each racer leverages a unique passive trait and can select from multiple ultimate abilities (charged by kart drifting) to achieve victory their way.

Oh Baby Kart introduces a revolutionary racer talent system, allowing for mid-race stat and ability buffs to improve your character’s Grand Prix build. Each racer leverages a unique passive trait and can select from multiple ultimate abilities (charged by kart drifting) to achieve victory their way. Live Service Model: Fresh content, new characters and tracks will be released on a steady seasonal cadence. These updates will include constant balance adjustments to racer stats, ensuring that Oh Baby Kart stays competitively dynamic and evolves with the growing player base.

Fresh content, new characters and tracks will be released on a steady seasonal cadence. These updates will include constant balance adjustments to racer stats, ensuring that Oh Baby Kart stays competitively dynamic and evolves with the growing player base. Friends Race Together: A smooth, cross-platform matchmaking and in-game social chat system that takes a connected approach to playing with your friends.

A smooth, cross-platform matchmaking and in-game social chat system that takes a connected approach to playing with your friends. New and Familiar Modes, with a Twist: Oh Baby Kart isn’t your average racing game — in addition to the usual Grand Prix and Duo Racing formats, strap in for 100+ challenges that go beyond simple time trials. Think boss battles, in-race quests and even more experimental modes to come!

Oh Baby Kart isn’t your average racing game — in addition to the usual Grand Prix and Duo Racing formats, strap in for 100+ challenges that go beyond simple time trials. Think boss battles, in-race quests and even more experimental modes to come! Ranked Multiplayer: Race in tiered competitive leagues based on past performance, ensuring balanced matchups. Oh Baby Kart also offers an asynchronous PvP mode that allows players to test their skill against other players’ best times for a coveted spot on the OBK leaderboards.

Oh Baby Kart is the first game released by Oh Baby! Games. After securing a six-million-dollar seed round earlier this year, Oh Baby! Games has several other titles nearing completion, all of which will be hosted on its custom-built Oh Baby! Games launcher.

A free-to-play game, it has entered closed beta for Windows and macOS beginning 14 December and is available on Steam and the Epic Games Store, with mobile and console versions to follow in 2024.