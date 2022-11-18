Disney+ Hotstar in India maintains top spot SVOD market shares in 2022 third quarter: JustWatch report

JustWatch, an international streaming guide that helps over 20 million users per month to find something great to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ across 119 countries shared their latest data regarding the market shares of streaming services for the third quarter of 2022 in India.

SVOD market shares in Q3 2022

Maintaining the top spot in third quarter, Disney+ Hotstar took India by storm with shares more than global streaming giant: Netflix and local player, Zee5 at 27 per cent. Prime Video has much to gain before overpowering Disney+ Hotstar, but it can certainly hold its own with shares higher than smaller local players, Voot, Sony Liv, Jio Cinema and Alt Balaji combined (21 per cent).

Market share development in 2022

Ahead of the market in terms of growth is Hotstar, gaining plus three per cent more of the market in the last three months. Rival competitors, Prime Video and Zee5 also garner more shares since the beginning of the year, each adding plus one per cent. On the other hand, global giant Netflix struggles to get a hold of its shares, losing the most at minus two per cent.