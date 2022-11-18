Adtech startup ExperientialEtc raises 350K USD as Preseries A funding

Five-year-old adtech startup ExperientialEtc has completed the Preseries A round with participation from We Founder Circle, India Accelerators and other investors. The fund would be used for scaling up operations across geographies, talent acquisition and upgrading technical capabilities of the organisation. With steady increase in valuation from five million to 22 million in the last 10 months, ExperientialEtc is fast moving from growth stage to expansion stage with larger projects, bigger clients and larger team.

ExperientialEtc started its journey five years ago, banking on the potential of visual technology, Web3 opportunities and Metaverse applications. The company is in the business of digital advertising using the latest technology such as holograms, augmented reality, mixed reality, immersive games and innovative tech-led OOH.

“I thank the investors for the confidence shown in our business model. With the present market trends and adoption of technology in marketing and branding activities we feel confident to reach revenue of 1,88,37,960 USD (around Rs 150 crore) by 2025,” said ExperientialEtc CEO Karan Bhardwaj.

To date, ExperientialEtc has served more than 200 brands with creative visual solutions employing AR, VR, gaming, blockchain technology and Metaverse applications. ExperientialEtc has worked for brands like Amazon, SonyPix, MPL, BCCI, Tata Motors, and Amazon, to name a few. The company also serves the top advertising agencies of India for creative branding, using next-generation technology. Riding on the tech opportunities for delivering innovative branding solutions.

Recently the startup also has started allotting ESOPS to the eligible employees. In the first round of allotments 20 per cent of the 50 strong team was allotted 500K USD with three year vesting period while the total fund for the current fiscal is around 6,27,911USD (around five crores). Though very few startups in their early stage of development offer ESOPS but ExperientialEtc believes that this would motivate the employees to push the boundaries of performance and help the company to sustain the growth momentum and support the entrepreneurial culture.