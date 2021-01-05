Disney confirms 2021 opening date for Marvel’s Avengers Campus

Disney has set an opening date for the new Marvel-themed Avengers Campus. The superhero land will debut in 2021 at Disney California Adventure, according to reports.

Disneyland had initially set 18 July 2020 as the opening date for Avengers Campus right before Disney’s Anaheim theme parks closed in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The opening date for Avengers Campus had been pushed back to an indefinite “coming soon” until now.

The first phase of the new land will open with a Spider-Man dark ride, Doctor Strange special effects show, Ant-Man and the Wasp restaurant and Marvel character meet-and-greets and rooftop shows. The second phase will open with an Avengers E-ticket attraction at a later date.

The new Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure attraction will use gesture-recognition technology that will track the body and eye movements of riders as they sling virtual webs from their wrists at escaped spider-bots.

Doctor Strange will host an outdoor stage show that is expected to use special effects and projections to simulate the ruined remains of his crumbling Sanctum Sanctorum.

There will be places to eat in the area including a Shawarma Palace food cart (referencing the first Avengers film) as well as the Pym Test Kitchen, based on the Ant-Man and The Wasp where “Pym Particles” are used to grow and shrink just about anything food. The Pym Tasting Lab outdoor cocktail bar will be attached to the restaurant near the center of the new Marvel themed land.

The land will also have meet and greets with iconic heroes including Iron Man (sporting brand new Mark 80 armor), Captain Marvel, Black Widow, Doctor Strange, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Black Panther, the Dora Milaje, Thor and even villains like Loki.