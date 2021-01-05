Sony YAY! rings in 2021 with an exciting programming line-up

A new year always brings with it a renewed sense of excitement, vigour, and freshness. Welcoming 2021 innovatively and compellingly, kids channel Sony YAY! is all set to start the year with more enthusiasm to entertain young audiences with an array of new episodes and movies.

Adding new content the channel is all set to leave kids in splits with new adventures of the ghostly trio — Thakela, Pakela, and Bhoot Boss, in Paap-O-Meter along with Backkom, a new show themed around the antics of Bernard, a polar bear.

Wrapping up 2020 on a high note, Sony YAY! clocked in 90+ hours of fresh programming by existing shows and 15 movies in diverse genres across mythology, chase comedy, ghost comedy, and more. The 2020 programming line-up culminated on a memorable and joyous note, with four fantastic movies featuring the kids favourite YAY! toons Honey- Bunny, in the form of Honey Bunny in The World Tour Challenge, Honey Bunny The Real Superstars, Honey Bunny and the Alien Spaceship, Honey Bunny in Hollywood along with new episodes of Honey Bunny Ka Jholmaal, now also available in two regional languages – Kannada and Gujarati.

While the kids’ favourite cat duo headlined the line up with their funny antics, Oscar Ab Bas Kar, another new comedy centered around a lizard living in a desert, left the kids in splits. Delivering ace content in the kids’ preferred language, the channel added Kannada and Gujarati feeds to its offering, making it available in nine regional languages.

All set to step into the New Year with a renewed sense of cheer and joy – the January YAY! mania will kickstart 18 January onwards across all Sony YAY! platforms. New episodes of Paap-O-Meter from Monday to Friday and Backkom – a brand new show 25 January onwards.

Commenting on these developments, Sony Pictures Networks India, Kids’ Genre! business head Leena Lele Dutta stated, “Kids across the country are spending a lot of time watching and engaging with diverse programming. As a responsible platform in the category, Sony YAY! constantly aims to deliver fresh concepts in captivating formats that push the envelope. Showcasing a high sense of innovation, these additions shall serve the rising demand for entertaining and engaging content in the New Year for kids. Through this eclectic mix of old toons and new, we are set to make the viewing experience for kids, all the more fun and fruitful.”