Disney Animation’s all-new short film Once Upon A Studio recently made its streaming debut on Disney+ as part of Disney’s epic hundred-year anniversary celebration. Featuring 543 Disney characters from more than 85 feature-length and short films, Once Upon a Studio welcomes heroes and villains, princes and princesses, sidekicks and sorcerers—in all-new hand-drawn and CG animation—to celebrate 10 decades of storytelling, artistry and technological achievements.

Mickey Mouse leads the emotional and joyful reunion of beloved Disney characters as they come together for a group photo to mark Disney’s 100th anniversary. The spectacular tribute to the studio’s legacy also aired on Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Freeform, FX, FXX and FXM, with additional airings on Disney Junior on 18 October and on Disney Channel on 22 October.

Once Upon a Studio will also play theatrically in front of the Disney100 special engagement of Moana—now showing in theatres through 26 October. The short film is written and directed by Dan Abraham and Trent Correy, and produced by Yvett Merino and Bradford Simonsen.

Also in celebration of the 100th Anniversary, Disney+ debuted a moving new spot on 16 October exclusively on the service that highlights stories from the past 100 years available on Disney+. The spot introduces a new feature that showcases special promotional pieces in advance of select titles for all US subscribers.

Disney+ subscribers can now stream the stunning 4K restoration of the animated classic Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. This restored version of the 1937 classic is the result of the combined efforts of the Walt Disney Studios Restoration and Preservation team, working closely with key artists from Walt Disney Animation Studios, the same team who recently worked together on the critically acclaimed restoration of Walt Disney’s 1950 animated classic, Cinderella, that debuted on the service in August.

Disney+ kicked off the celebration earlier this year with the addition of 27 restored Walt Disney Animation Studios classic shorts, featuring such iconic stars as Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, Pluto, Chip n’ Dale, and the studio’s first star, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit. Fans can continue celebrating the 100th anniversary by streaming all of their favourite movies and television series organised by release date decade in the Disney100 collection.