For the first time in Southeast Asia, a Nintendo Pop-up Store in Singapore will open in the country for a limited time period, from 17 November 2023 to 1 January 2024.

The Singapore store will feature merchandise from games such as Super Mario, Animal Crossing, The Legend of Zelda, Splatoon and Pikmin. These merchandises were previously only available at Nintendo Tokyo, Nintendo Osaka and Nintendo Kyoto stores.

A key highlight of the product line-up is a special illustration with Mario leading the way, characters including Squid Ring from Splatoon, Isabelle and a villager from Animal Crossing, Link from The Legend of Zelda and more will cross game borders to welcome all at the store. This illustration will be featured in special original merchandise which will be available for purchase. More original merchandise items will be unveiled closer to date.

Nintendo postcard

To celebrate the Pop-up Store, six types of exclusively designed postcards will be available. Shoppers who spend 80 Singapore dollars or more in a single transaction at the store will receive one of these limited-edition postcards, while stocks last.

Players who check in to your Nintendo Account at the venue can collect special stickers to mark this special event. Each person can check in once a day, and will receive one sticker from the 18 designs available. Sticker designs will be issued on a random basis.

To redeem, fans can log into their registered accounts and check-in to the store by displaying the QR code issued onto a tablet device located at the store’s entrance. Upon verification by the on-ground staff, fans will receive the sticker.

A collaboration campaign with Super Mario “Pipe Around The World” will also be carried out at Je wel Changi Airport to coincide with the period of the Pop-up Store. Details of the campaign will be released soon.