DCMN India to launch new TV campaigns for EdTech major upGrad

DCMN India, has been roped in by upGrad, an online higher education company, to manage and deliver performance-led TV campaigns sketched out for the current quarter.

The partnership is DCMN India’s first in the edtech category and will accelerate performance for the brand. The first of these campaigns, targeting working professionals looking to upskill for better career opportunities, is scheduled to arrive on digital platforms and on TV this month. The duties also include media strategising as well as planning and delivering result-oriented and performance-driven marketing communications, by DCMN.

The account will be serviced from DCMN’s Gurgaon office and will be led by Bindu Balakrishnan, country head of DCMN India. The pitch was held virtually as both the brand and the growth partner are continuing their ‘work from home’ policy.

Commenting on the partnership, Balakrishnan said, “DCMN India is very happy to have upGrad on board and we are looking forward to a great partnership and exciting campaigns. DCMN’s mission of striving to grow the market leaders of tomorrow perfectly resonates with upGrad’s vision of empowering the 100-million workforce through education. What they are doing is nothing less than transforming learning as well as enabling access to higher education in India and beyond. It’s an exciting vertical at an exciting time and we’re proud to support upGrad on its journey”.

upGrad provides rigorous industry-relevant programmes designed and delivered in collaboration with world-class faculty and industry. Having onboarded over 100 universities and colleges, and having launched diverse new online programs this year, upGrad just recently announced they were able to double their revenue per quarter.

“We are extremely happy to partner with DCMN India, who will indeed be our growth partner to understand our needs and drive performance-oriented TV planning. The agency, with their tactical expertise, will guide us to create and establish a compelling brand proposition in this highly competitive market. Their contribution will be crucial and significant in our journey of strengthening our global footprint,” added upGrad India CEO Arjun Mohan.