Crunchyroll reveals summer 2026 anime slate with new series and returning fan favorites

Crunchyroll’s summer 2026 anime season will kick off with several new premieres and returning favourites throughout June, July, and August.

24 June

Heroine? Saint? No, I’m an All-Works Maid (And Proud of It)! (EMT Squared – Japanese animation studio) premiered on Crunchyroll, following Melody, a destined saint whose dream is simply to become the perfect maid.

25 June

From Overshadowed to Overpowered: Second Reincarnation of a Talentless Sage (EMT Squared) debuted on Crunchyroll, centring on the rebirth of the legendary sage Ephtal in a world where ancient magic has been forgotten.

30 June

The Oblivious Saint Can’t Contain Her Power (Magic Bus and Picante Circus) will launch on Crunchyroll and follow Carolina, whose arranged marriage to a supposedly cruel prince reveals unexpected truths.

1 July

The lineup will include Hana-Kimi season two (Signal.MD), premiering with a two-episode launch on Crunchyroll, and The Villager of Level 999 (Brain’s Base), a fantasy adventure about a seemingly ordinary villager with unmatched power.

2 July

New premieres include Dara-san of Reiwa (Asahi Production), Kaiju Girl Caramelise (Lidenfilms), and The Exiled Heavy Knight Knows How to Game the System (GoHands), bringing a mix of supernatural comedy, romance, and fantasy action.

3 July

Sorry About My Little Brothers (Lay-duce) and I Became a Legend after My 10 Year-Long Last Stand (Gekkou) will arrive on Crunchyroll.

4 July

Major additions include Black Torch (100studio), Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia (Science Saru), Skeleton Knight in Another World season two (Aura Studio), The Cat and the Dragon (OLM), Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha Exceeds Gun Blaze Vengeance (Seven Arcs), The Ogre’s Bride, Grow Up Show -Sunflower Circus-, The Duke’s Son Claims He Won’t Love Me Yet Showers Me with Adoration (Zero-G x Glass) and Rich Girl Caretaker (Brain’s Base).

5 July

Returning fan favourites include Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season three (Studio Bind) and You and I Are Polar Opposites season two (Lapin Track), alongside Goodbye, Lara (Kinema Citrus), AzurLane: Slow Ahead! season two (Candy Box), and The World’s Strongest Rearguard (Maho Film).

6 to 9 July

Additional premieres include Love Unseen Beneath the Clear Night Sky (Makaria), The Insipid Prince’s Furtive Grab for The Throne (Maho Film), Yoroi-Shinden Samurai Troopers (Sunrise), Victoria of Many Faces (Studio Deen), I Want to Love You Till Your Dying Day (Roll2), Young Ladies Don’t Play Fighting Games (Diomedéa), Clevatess season two (Lay-duce), Tomb Raider King (Studio Eek), Saga of Tanya the Evil season two (Nut), Trapped in a Dating Sim season two (Engi), Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You (Asahi Production), and Mebius Dust (Doga Kobo).

11 and 12 July

Hanaori-san Still Wants to Fight in the Next Life (Lidenfilms) and Though I Am an Inept Villainess (Doga Kobo) join the summer lineup.

12 August

Re -Starting Life in Another World- season four part two (White Fox) continues Subaru’s journey as he searches for a way to save his allies following the battle of Priestella.

Crunchyroll has confirmed upcoming releases, including The Elusive Samurai season two (CloverWorks) and Oh Boy, Was I Wrong About Her (project no. nine).

Series continuing from spring 2026 include Ascendance of a Bookworm: Adopted Daughter of an Archduke (Wit Studio), Daemons of the Shadow Realm (bones film), and Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun season four (Bandai Namco Pictures), all airing new episodes on Saturdays.

Continuing on Sundays are One Piece – Elbaph Arc part two (Toei Animation) and The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch (Lidenfilms), while Liar Game (Madhouse) will release new episodes on Mondays. Friday releases include Rilakkuma (Production I.G), That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season four (8bit), and The Drops of God (Satelight).

Featuring a mix of new titles and returning hits, Crunchyroll’s lineup is set to offer a season packed with adventure, drama, comedy, and unforgettable stories.