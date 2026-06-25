Who you gonna call? Ghostbusters: Night Shift heads to Netflix in 2027

If there’s something strange in your neighborhood, a Ghostbuster will be on the job, even if it’s after hours.

Netflix and Sony Pictures have announced Ghostbusters: Night Shift, a new animated series based on the beloved Ghostbusters franchise, set to debut exclusively on Netflix in 2027.

The series marks the next chapter in the franchise’s ghost-catching legacy, bringing supernatural comedy and paranormal action back to animation.

Synopsis:

New York City, 1994. Five years after the Ghostbusters took the Statue of Liberty for a walk, a new wave of supernatural terror hits the Big Apple, forcing a group of scrappy young New Yorkers, untrained, underappreciated, and kind of responsible for the problem, to suit up with proton packs, face their fears, and bust some ghosts.

The series will be executive-produced by Ben Hibon, Elliott Kalan, Jason Reitman, Gil Kenan, Amie Karp, and Dan Aykroyd. Reitman, the son of Ivan Reitman, director of the original Ghostbusters films, and Kenan co-wrote the franchise’s most recent installments, Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

Before taking the lead on the franchise his father helped create, Reitman earned multiple Oscar nominations for Juno and Up in the Air. Kenan is also an Oscar nominee for the animated horror-comedy Monster House.

This isn’t the first time the Ghostbusters universe has ventured into animation. The 1980s and ’90s saw The Real Ghostbusters and Extreme Ghostbusters bring paranormal adventures to the small screen.

Ghostbusters: Night Shift is set to clock in sometime in 2027.