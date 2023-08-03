Anime streaming platform Crunchyroll will add a new batch of series to its available AVOD (advertising-based video on demand) catalog starting 1 August in India. The newly added shows like Chainsaw Man, Spy x Family, Vinland Saga, Bluelock, Lycoris Recoil, My Dress-Up Darling, and more will now be free-to-watch with ads on the platform.

“It’s part of our service to fans when we can make popular titles more accessible,” said Crunchyroll’s chief content officer Asa Suehira. “These titles will be part of the 1,000 hours of Crunchyroll’s library available free for fans as a way of sampling the world of anime, building new audiences, and growing the already passionate community.”

Those who have signed up for a free user account with Crunchyroll will be able to watch all AVOD title offerings. Additional titles already available in Crunchyroll India’s AVOD library include Cowboy Bebop, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Horimiya, One Piece, Kaguya-sama: Love is War, My Hero Academia, Tokyo Ghoul and many more.

The above titles are also available in Crunchyroll’s English-speaking territories of the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa. Titles in other territories may vary.

Here’s a list of new AVOD titles being added:

Beast Tamer (EMT Squared) Sub Episodes 1-13 Dub Episodes 1-3

(EMT Squared) Bluelock (8bit) Sub Episodes 1-24 Dub Episodes 1-3

(8bit) Bocchi The Rock! (CloverWorks) Sub Episodes 1-12

(CloverWorks) Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill (MAPPA) Sub Episodes 1-12 Dub Episodes 1-3

(MAPPA) Chainsaw Man (MAPPA) Sub Episodes 1-12 Dub Episodes 1-3

(MAPPA) Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion (Sunrise) Sub Episodes 1-25 Dub Episodes 1-3 Note: Not available in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand

(Sunrise) The Daily Life of the Immortal King (Haoliners Animation League) Sub Episodes 1-15 Dub Episodes 1-3

(Haoliners Animation League) Lycoris Recoil (A-1 Pictures) Sub Episodes 1-12 Dub Episodes 1-3

(A-1 Pictures) Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch of Mercury (Sunrise) Sub Episodes 0-12 Dub Episodes 0-2

(Sunrise) My Dress-Up Darling (CloverWorks) Sub Episodes 1-12 Dub Episodes 1-3

(CloverWorks) Ranking of Kings (WIT Studio) Sub Episodes 1-23 Dub Episodes 1-3

(WIT Studio) The Reincarnation Of The Strongest Exorcist In Another World (Studio Blanc) Sub Episodes 1-23 Dub Episodes 1-3

(Studio Blanc) Spy x Family (WIT Studio / CloverWorks) Sub Episodes 1-25 Dub Episodes 1-3

(WIT Studio / CloverWorks) Vinland Saga (WIT Studio) Sub Episodes 1-24

(WIT Studio)

Recently, Crunchyroll has amped up its marketing efforts in India and introduced anime titles in Hindi and Tamil.