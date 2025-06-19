‘Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze reveals its poster ahead of its release

The production house of Chainsaw Man has teased the release of its upcoming movie adaptation by releasing an official poster.

Ahead of the release of the latest Chainsaw ManThe Movie: Reze Arc the official social media handles of the franchise dropped the latest poster for the movie. It depicts Denji and Reze holding hands with Chainsaw Man and BombGirl in a fight in front of the rest of the characters.

Tatsuya Yoshihara, who directed the third and fourth episode of Chainsaw Man and the anime series Black Clover, is set to direct the new movie, bringing his expertise to the project. Along with that, the project is spearheaded by the team of MAPPA, featuring Hiroshi Seko on scriptwriting, Kazutaka Sugiyama on character design, and Souta Yamazaki and Shun on sub character design. Sota Shigetsugu will be seen directing the action anime series along with Shoichi as the main animator, and Riki Matsuura and Kiyotaka Oshiyama as the character designers.

Synopsis: Denji is a teenage boy living with a Chainsaw Devil named Pochita. Due to the debt his father left behind, he has been living a rock-bottom life while repaying his debt by harvesting devil corpses with Pochita.One day, Denji is betrayed and killed. As his consciousness fades, he makes a contract with Pochita and gets revived as Chainsaw Man — a man with a devil’s heart.

The TV anime series first premiered in Japan in October 2022. Chainsaw Man—The Movie: Reze Arc is set to initially release in Japan in September 2025 and this will be followed by an international release starting on 24 September. Sony Pictures will release the film in the United States on 29 October 2025.

(Source: Crunchyroll)