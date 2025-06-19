Apple TV+ greenlights second season of kids series ‘Yo Gabba Gabba!’ 

Yo Gabba Gabba! S2

Apple TV+ has renewed their original kids and family animated series Yo Gabba GabbaLand! for a second season slated for 30 January, 2026 release.

The show is all set to bring back the infamous host Kammy Kam and the iconic Gabba characters- Kammy Kam, Brobee, Foofa, Muno. It will be slated for 10 new episodes and will be joined by a new lineup of Super Music Friends and special guests, with an aim of promoting learning and fun for kids and families.

Apple TV+ has also enlisted a four season library of the original Emmy Award- nominated series Yo Gabba GabbaLand! that is set to launch globally 20 June 2025.

The series is celebrated for its groovy music, including the title song Clean It Up, I Like to Dance and Jumpy Jump Jump.It also features vibrant characters and has a playful animation.The full collection invites audiences back into the iconic world of DJ Lance Rock and friends as they dance, sing and learn alongside an unforgettable lineup of special guests.

The show is helmed by Emmy Award nominees Christian Jacobs and Scott Schultz (co-creators of Yo Gabba Gabba!). WildBrain and Yo Gabba Gabba, LLC have teamed up to produce Yo Gabba GabbaLand!, with Jacobs, Schultz, Josh Scherba, and Stephanie Betts overseeing the project as executive producers.

Yo Gabba GabbaLand! will be back in their show business serving kids and families with information and entertainment content.