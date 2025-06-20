Director Hemanth M Rao drops animated title teaser of ‘666 Operation Dream Theatre’

Kannada film director Hemanth M Rao has dropped the title teaser for his upcoming film 666 Operation Dream Theatre on X. The title of the film was announced through an animated video. The film stars Kannada actors Shivarajkumar and Daali Dhananjaya.

The animated title teaser was made by IBK Productions founder and creative director Kartik Mahajan and team. The 2D animation is done by Ayush Raj, Utkarsh Bankar, Toash Bhat, Siddharth Modi and Mahajan. The 3D animation and title animation was contributed by Roshan Ragavendra, while the FX & technical animation and composting was done by Adhitya S.

“Collaborating with Hemanth Rao on the animated title teaser for 666 Operation Dream Theatre has been an exciting milestone for us. IBK Productions is a young, independent animation house led by passionate animators and storytellers, and bringing this vision to life in a space where animation is still emerging, especially in Karnataka, makes it even more special. We’re proud to contribute to pushing the boundaries of visual storytelling in the region,” Mahajan told Animation Xpress.

The trailer was launched on the 40th anniversary of Rao’s Kannada film Anand. The teaser is kept a little mysterious without revealing much about it, but shows a 70’s thriller aesthetic. The film is produced by dr Vaishak J Gowda under his Vaishak J films banner. Further details regarding the film are yet to be announced.

The fourth edition of the Arnab Chaudhuri Director’s Award, held at the AnimationXpress’ Ann Awards 2024 during the Animation and More (AM) Summit, celebrated two exceptional young filmmakers whose groundbreaking work in animation left a lasting impression on industry stalwarts. Mahajan won the Arnab Chaudhuri Young Ace Award.