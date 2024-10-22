Can online casinos compete with traditional gaming for entertainment value?

One of the most fascinating shifts in entertainment in recent years has been the move to mobile gaming. Not only has this changed the way players engage with content, but it’s also opened up a whole host of new gaming genres to the masses. To show you what we mean, we’re going to take a look at online casinos vs traditional gaming. At their core are they equally entertaining?

The rise of mobile gaming

The marked increase in average playing time that has been seen in recent years has been driven by a greater level of accessibility. This is a result of the vast majority of players having constant access to a smartphone or tablet on which they can play games. Developers have created countless titles that are shaped and refined for the smaller screen, as well as for the touch-screen nature of the gameplay. This all adds up to make mobile gaming far more accessible than more in-depth console or PC gaming.

Mobile games need to be able to offer fast deployment, quick progress from one level to the next, and to support fragmented gameplay. This last point is key because it allows players to occupy themselves during an idle five minutes with a quick burst of gameplay. What we need to look at is whether or not online casinos are a match for traditional gaming in this respect.

Two different playing philosophies combine

Traditional games see players progressing through levels and scoring points, with in-app purchases providing a way to shortcut key steps and accelerate progress. Online casinos, on the other hand, have traditionally been all about placing small wagers and enjoying a chance to test the odds. What developers have done in recent years is blur the boundary between these two distinct playing philosophies to attract a broader audience.

For instance, a platform like askgamblers.com/online-casinos/countries/in showcases online casino games in India that cover a wide array of genres. The large number of different themes and gameplay modes are designed to catch the eye and promote repeat gameplay. The result is games that push up the average player spending and time spent playing. Players can progress through levels, unlock different characters, and get more than a simple digital representation of traditional casino gameplay. This is all about making online casinos gamified in a way that attracts and then holds the attention of a whole new generation of players.

Celebrating the competitive elements

It’s not all about playing against the computer or trying to set your own personal high score anymore. In 2024 gaming is about playing with people all over the world and competing to lead the pack. Large multiplayer games like the upcoming Indus Battle Royale title are some of the most popular right now and offer the perfect framework around which to build lucrative esports tournaments.

Skilled players compete on live streams watched by millions for the chance to win cash prizes, which when you think about it sounds increasingly close to casino gameplay. TV and YouTube have been showing high-stakes in-person poker for well over a decade, with fans around the world tuning in to see who will triumph against the odds. Palpable tension connects well with a live audience and shows the world the level of skill and strategy that is needed to win such large amounts of money.

The same competitive element can be employed in live streams of online casino games. The ability to host the streams within the game apps themselves is a smart way to fully integrate this new entertainment channel while holding the attention of new gamers. Being able to see how the best players in the world employ strategies and take each other on is something that is sure to boost participation. In this respect, we can say that online casinos are more than a match for traditional gaming. And as the two once distinct methods of gameplay seem to be converging, we now have to look to the future.

What does the future look like?

We predict there could be an even greater level of alignment between casino games and traditional games. In-app purchases in traditional games mean that the infrastructure for handling payments is already in place. Could we perhaps see a natural extension of this in the form of in-play bets being made between players in large multiplayer games?

Exciting developments of this kind will be driven by innovative game designers who want to be able to find new ways of putting their titles ahead of the pack. One thing to look out for here will be how titles handle age restrictions on playing for money. We certainly think this is a problem that can be readily solved, and we’re excited to see what it means for the future of entertaining gameplay.