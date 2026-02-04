Britannia Treat launches ‘Naruto’ special‑edition packs with Sony Yay!

Britannia Treat Creme Wafers has announced a collaboration with Sony YAY! for its global anime icon, Naruto. This partnership introduces special edition packs inspired by the Naruto universe.

As a part of the launch, the special-edition pack features an interactive digital experience designed for anime fans. By scanning a QR code on the special-edition packs, consumers can access an AR-based challenge where they are invited to perform iconic Jutsu hand signs. Successfully completing the sequences allows participants to stand a chance to win exclusive Naruto merchandise. Terms and conditions are applied for this.

Speaking about the collaboration, Britannia marketing general manager Siddharth Gupta said, “Anime has emerged as a strong cultural influence among young consumers in India, and Naruto is one of the most recognised and loved franchises within this space. We are pleased to bring the world of Naruto to our consumers through this special collaboration. This association provides an immersive experience, allowing fans to interact with the Naruto universe in a gamified format. At Britannia, we continue to explore innovative ways of engagement that build meaningful and culturally relevant connections with our consumers.”

Sony Yay! Marketing, OAP and licensing and merchandising head Sujoy Roy Bardhan shared, “Anime has evolved into a mainstream cultural force in India, with franchises like Naruto building deep, multi-generational fandoms. Collaborations such as this allow brands to tap into that cultural momentum and engage new audiences in meaningful ways that are also experiential.”

Schbang national creative director Dipshika Rav expressed, “The ‘#TreatItJutsuItWinIt’ campaign establishes Britannia Treat Creme Wafers as a brand that recognises both big wins and the small victories that shape our daily lives. Through this partnership with Naruto, Britannia Treat reinforces its presence in the moments that matter, one earned treat at a time.”

The special edition Naruto packs are now available at retail outlets across the country. How to participate in the challenge: