Breaking: YouNeedCharacter confirms association with Rooh Entertainment as brand marketing and licensing agency for ‘CricketPang’

Animation production company YouNeedCharacter has sealed the deal with renowned brand marketing and licensing agency, Rooh Entertainment to be the licensing agency for CricketPang in India, Animation Xpress learns from CEO Minsu Song.

Spearheaded by CEO Rutika Malaviya, Rooh Entertainment will be in charge of the local brand marketing and licensing activities for the upcoming new comic animated series, CricketPang.

Slated to make its TV debut this month, CricketPang will also be available on popular OTT platforms in India, whose names will be announced soon.

Commenting on the partnership, Song shared with Animation Xpress, “Rooh Entertainment is one of India’s most active brand marketing and licensing companies, and I am happy to work with such a good partner. Our original animated IP, CricketPang, will soon start airing in the global media market, starting in India. We also plan to develop a full-fledged brand marketing and licensing business with competent partners such as Rooh Entertainment to grow the brand in a short period of time.”

For the successful launch of the brand in India, YouNeedCharacter is aiming to build a cooperative relationship with great partners and expand through OTT, broadcasting, publishing, mobile, education apps, an official YouTube channel, and commercialisation licensing. The future of CricketPang‘s activities and brand expansion in the Indian market is something to look forward to.

Malaviya added of the collaboration, “It’s interesting to see CricketPang, a children’s animation show based on cricket, India’s most popular sport. The animation’s overall quality and the design of the characters are excellent. If the CricketPang brand launches and positions itself well in India, I know it will be a huge success. So we plan to increase the value of the brand together using the business know-how possessed by Rooh Entertainment.”

The interest in the IP is high, considering the tremendous response its recently launched CricketPang Kindergarten App has received. CricketPang’s official YouTube channel, ‘CricketPang TV’ that launched in mid-January exceeding 18,000 subscribers and 4 million views, within a couple of months the scope for the possibility for successful commercialisation locally is becoming clearer.

YouNeedCharacter specialises in creating animation and educational content with its original characters and is currently producing CricketPang, a TV animation based on Cricket. It is currently in the final production stage and will be aired in India, followed by other major countries.