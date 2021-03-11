Xbox and Bethesda to hold a roundtable livestream to discuss their future

Xbox leaders and Bethesda Softworks teams will discuss Microsoft’s recently confirmed acquisition of ZeniMax Media, Bethesda’s parent company, during a livestreamed video roundtable on Thursday. The event will start at 1 pm ET/10 am PT, and will be streamed on YouTube.

Microsoft GM Xbox Games Marketing Aaron Greenberg first shared news of the roundtable event planned for Thursday. The stream will feature members of the Xbox and Bethesda teams.

In “a conversation with key leaders celebrating Bethesda joining Team Xbox,” the event will not be centered on news and game reveals, according to Aaron Greenberg. Instead, it will be “a great chance to learn more about the teams & people at Bethesda,” Greenberg said.



Viewers will be treated to more information about additional Bethesda Softworks-published games coming to Xbox Game Pass.

Microsoft officially confirmed its $7.5 billion acquisition of ZeniMax Media on Monday, bringing Bethesda Softworks’ eight owned studios into the Xbox fold. Microsoft also confirmed that some future Bethesda games will be exclusive to Xbox and PC platforms.