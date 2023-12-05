Technicolor Creative Studios announced the appointment of Bill Polson as its new chief technology officer (CTO).

Polson, who joined Technicolor Creative Studios in 2019 following a distinguished 19-year tenure at Pixar, possesses a rich blend of artistic and technological acumen. His expertise in pioneering cutting-edge solutions and spearheading digital transformation uniquely qualifies him to steer Technicolor Creative Studios’ technology strategy, augmenting the technology teams and enriching the executive committee with his proven leadership.

“Bill’s vision for the future of technology in the creative industry aligns perfectly with our mission at Technicolor Creative Studios,” said Technicolor Creative Studios CEO Caroline Parot. “His profound understanding of both the artistic and technical sides of our business will be invaluable, as we continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible in visual effects, animation, and other creative services.”

Polson shared his enthusiasm for his new role stating, “Technicolor Creative Studios has always been a place where technology and creativity converge to produce extraordinary results. I’m thrilled to take on this new challenge and contribute to the incredible work that sets us apart in the industry.”

As the new CTO, Polson’s role will involve steering the development of new technology platforms, enhancing digital capabilities, and ensuring the business remains synonymous with innovation in the creative and entertainment industries.