French animation production and distribution company Dandelooo has struck a deal with French production company Xbo films for the enchanting 2D Christmas special Marcel, Father Christmas (and the little pizza delivery boy). The deal gives Dandelooo exclusive worldwide distribution rights.

The show follows the story of a dreamy pizza delivery boy, young Abdou, who on the eve of 24 December, somewhere in a dull and gloomy suburb, meets Marcel, the real Father Christmas. Marcel is tired, worn out and waiting for retirement but that evening a silly scooter accident jeopardises his delivery rounds. However, thanks to Abdou, who enlists the help of some unusual characters from his neighbourhood, the Christmas deliveries go ahead as planned. Marcel, Father Christmas (and the little pizza delivery boy) is a beautiful story of friendship where myths and reality, laughter and tears collide against a backdrop of tenderness. Amidst the chaos, Christmas is saved through the power of music and songs, sledge and scooter!

Directed by Julie Rembauville and Nicolas Bianco-Levrin and featuring music and songs performed by Marcel Merlot and Cedryck Santens, Marcel, Father Christmas (and the little pizza delivery boy) is a fun and tender adventure story, with a modern musical twist. Targeted at kids of all ages, the 45-minute TV Special is set to premiere on Canal+ Kids commencing 24 December 2023. The special will also be available on My Canal.