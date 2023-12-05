Loup y es-tu ?

Siggraph Asia Computer Animation Festival (CAF) honoured exceptional animators and team at the International Convention Centre Sydney (ICC Sydney).

This annual festival showcases the finest animations from 2023 which are driving the gaming and animation market, a market projected to reach a US$103.30 billion in revenue by 2026. The showcase has been selected from a pool of 382 submissions contributed by 595 artists from 14 countries. This event will feature a total of 38 films, including works from the inaugural Junior Competition participants, gracing the screens at Siggraph Asia 2023‘s Electronic and Animation Theaters. It will feature short films, scientific visualisations and AI-enhanced projects.

Computer Animation Festival co-chair and Griffith Film School Australia director Herman Van Eyken said, “As an educator and co-chair of the Computer Animation Festival, I am thrilled to witness the remarkable diversity of creativity and the expansive technical prowess showcased at the Siggraph Asia 2023 Computer Animation Festival. It’s particularly gratifying to see global talent being showcased right here in Australia, which is a major player on the international stage. The awarded works not only stand at the forefront of animation but also serve as a testament to the richness of storytelling in the digital landscape.”

Computer Animation Festival co-chair and Industrial Light & Magic creative director Rob Coleman said, “Witnessing the rapid evolution and sophisticated, immersive animation at Siggraph Asia is truly inspiring. The collection of work received this year not only showcases the dynamic interplay of art and technology but also redefines the possibilities in animation. We’re eager to continue providing a platform for innovative works that captivate and inspire audiences worldwide, fostering a synergy of creativity and technological innovation in the dynamic landscape of animation.”

CAF will celebrate a myriad of extraordinary projects, with special acknowledgment given to the following winners, including two Honourable Mentions:

Best in Show: Moirai – Thread of Life

Director(s): Ina Conradi & Mark Chavez

Producer(s): Ina Conradi

Description: Conradi, Nanyang Technological University, School of Art, Design and Media, takes home the Best In Show award for Moirai – Thread of Life. This awe-inspiring journey through cosmic dimensions delves into quantum physics, symbolically representing the interconnected threads of quantum phenomena shaping the destinies of all beings.

Jury’s Special Award: Hair Universe

Director: Jinuk Choi, Kotory Studio

Producer: Jinuk Choi, Kotory Studio

Description: Hair Universe beautifully weaves a narrative around the interconnectedness of love, death, and the pain of loss. The film masterfully depicts the shared human experience of facing loss and the strength that arises when we realize our commonality.

Best Student Project: Thaba Ye

Director(s): Preetam Dhar, Daria Batueva, Hannah Judd, Mogau Kekana, Merel Hamers & Leroy Le Roux, Gobelins, l’école de

Producer(s): Cécile Blondel, Gobelins, l’école d

Description: Thaba Ye won the Best Student Project. The film, set against the mysterious backdrop of a South African mountain, explores courage, fears, and the lengths one goes to save a loved one.

Honorable Mention: Quem Salva

Director(s): Laure Devin, Maxime Bourstin, Nathan Medam, Charles Hechinger, Titouan Jaouen, Supinfocom Rubika

Producer: Philippe Meis, Supinfocom Rubika

Description: Devin, Bourstin, Medam, Hechinger, and Jaouen from Supinfocom Rubika received an Honorable Mention for Quem Salva, a gripping tale of a young firefighter facing a moral dilemma in the heart of the Amazon.

Honorable Mention: Loup y es-tu ?

Director(s) /Producer(s): Louise Laurent, Alizée Van De Valle, Emma Fessart, Jeanne Galland, Célina Lebon, Annouck Françoise, Supinfocom Rubika

Description: Loup y es-tu ? earned an Honorable Mention. This enchanting film follows a young girl’s musical journey and the lurking presence of the mysterious Wolf.

CAF 2023 is organised by Eyken, Coleman, Creative Director, Industrial Light & Magic, Computer Animation Festival Producer Karen Kriss, Senior Lecturer, UNSW Art & Design, and Computer Animation Festival Producer Henry Sun, Lecturer, Griffith Film School.

CAF is debuting the Junior Competition, which is held in collaboration with BESydney, and the NSW Department of Education’s STEM Industry School Partnerships (SISP) program. The competition recognises and nurtures the future animators of our world. It was designed to foster emerging talent in computer graphics and animation.

Participants were encouraged to share their entries with classmates, team members, and colleagues, further promoting a spirit of community and collaboration within the animation industry.

Featuring two age categories, Junior (eight to 13 years) and Senior (14 – 18 years), the Junior Competition provides students with a platform to showcase their two-minute animations. Moreover, it empowers educators to integrate computer animation into their curriculum. At the inaugural competition, the following students were recognised for their animation shorts:

Winner: Water

Director(s): Selina Ho

Description: Water aims to evoke emotional responses by conveying a meaningful message through symbols, inviting varied and personal interpretations. The accumulating water symbolises the character’s emotional struggles, initially perceived as hazardous but later revealed as a powerful force with profound meaning in the resolution.

Runner-Up: The Star Keeper

Director: Keina Sugiyama

Description: The Star Keeper by Sugiyama of Harrisdale Senior High School in Western Australia is an animation short that follows the life of Everest, a diligent Star Keeper tasked with placing stars in the night sky. One particular night, Everest, despite a lack of motivation, decides to undertake this crucial responsibility. As Everest ascends to the stars, a transformation occurs, fueled by memories of the intrinsic satisfaction and unique connection with these celestial bodies.

Honorable Mention: Inspiration

Director(s): Mina Phan

Description: Inspiration explores the world of Art, delving into diverse styles, mediums, and artists. The animation reflects the boundless nature of Art as a captivating and open-ended pursuit. It underscores the beauty of Art for its expressiveness and the absence of wrong answers in the creative process.

Honorable Mention: Coil Motors – Electro P200D

Director(s): Nathan Fereig

Description: Coil Motors Electro P200D by Fereig from Mitchell High School is a dynamic 3D-animated short created for the HSC Industrial Technology Multimedia Major Project. This project presents a compelling marketing campaign for a fictional car company, featuring a two-minute cinematic, three posters, and a sleek one-page website. Using Blender and Unreal Engine 5, the animation skillfully incorporates computer-generated imagery (CGI) to showcase the Coil Motors Electro P200D, a petrol-electric hybrid vehicle.

Youth! Chair STEM professor Scott Sleap said, “Showcasing the work of high school students alongside esteemed animators at Siggraph Asia 2023 is not only inspiring but also instrumental in building the profile of the computer graphics and animation industry within our schools. This opportunity paves the way for nurturing the next generation of talent in this exciting field.”

Water and The Star Keeper will be screened in the Electronic Theater, and Inspiration and Coil Motors – Electro P200D will be screened in the Animation Theater.