Bhooshan’s Junior brings ‘Adventures of Louie & Douie’ YouTube channel in Hindi

The 2D animated series Louie & Douie by Bhooshan’s Junior made its digital-first premiere on 28 February 2025. The adorable duo is now all set to delight the regional audience as they announced the launch of the Adventures of Louie & Douie Hindi Official YouTube Channel on 12 December.

Bhooshan’s Junior CEO & founder Sarath Bhooshan shared, “With the Hindi launch of Adventures of Louie & Douie, we’re taking another step toward building India’s next global preschool franchise. At Bhooshan’s Junior, our vision is to create world-class kids’ IPs- born in Kerala, rooted in Indian values, and loved by children across the world.”

The official synopsis reads: This delightful series follows Louie, a mischievous fox, whose boundless curiosity leads to endless chaos, and Douie, his wise and loyal best friend, who often gets caught up in the whirlwind of Louie’s misadventures. With its vibrant animation, engaging storytelling, and relatable characters, Louie & Douie is set to become a household favorite among preschoolers.

Through Adventures of Louie & Douie, Bhooshan’s Junior strives to impart universal values of friendship, curiosity, kindness, and fun, deeply rooted in India while resonating with children worldwide. This show is tailored for children aged two to six years.