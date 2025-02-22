Bhooshan’s Junior unveils 2D animated series ‘Louie & Douie’

Bhooshan’s Junior announced that its latest 2D animated series, Louie & Douie is set to make its digital-first premiere on 28 February.

The official synopsis reads: This delightful series follows Louie, a mischievous fox, whose boundless curiosity leads to endless chaos, and Douie, his wise and loyal best friend, who often gets caught up in the whirlwind of Louie’s misadventures. With its vibrant animation, engaging storytelling, and relatable characters, Louie & Douie is set to become a household favorite among preschoolers.

With 52 bite-sized episodes of three minutes each, this show is tailored for children aged two to six years. The show will be offering entertainment in English and Hindi, with a vision to reach a global audience.

Bhooshan’s Junior CEO & founder Sarath Bhooshan shared, “At Bhooshan’s Junior, we believe in creating characters that spark imagination, laughter, and lifelong memories. Louie & Douie is a celebration of friendship, curiosity, and the joy of storytelling—an adventure that children across the world will love. We’re excited to bring this series to young audiences globally, fostering smiles and fun with every episode.”