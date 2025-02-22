GEM Awards 2025: Here are nominees for esports

After gaming and metaverse, AnimationXpress has unveiled the nominees for the esports segment of its highly anticipated GEM Awards 2025. The nominations include top players, visionary teams, pioneering organisations and influential content creators.

GEM Awards is set to celebrate and recognise the trailblazers who are shaping the future of the Indian gaming and esports industry. The ceremony will take place on 28 February 2025 at The Lalit Ashok, Bengaluru, from 6 to 8 pm. This year, GEM Awards is being hosted as part of Bengaluru GAFX, India’s premier annual conference for the animation, VFX, and gaming industries.

This year, AnimationXpress received an overwhelming number of entries for the esports categories, with a select few outstanding submissions making it to the final nominations, which were determined by an expert panel of judges. The awards will also recognise the best technology and hardware brands that have made the gaming experience for the buyers and players easier and smoother.

The Fan Choice category of the GEM Awards invited gaming and esports enthusiasts to vote for their favourite gaming content creators, players, games, and teams. AnimationXpress received an overwhelming response, with fan votes exceeding 100,000.

The gaming, esports and metaverse awards jury consisted an esteemed panel of industry experts:

Anil NM Wanvari | founder, chairman & editor-in-chief, AnimationXpress

Arun Rao | senior vice-president, Havas Play

Bruce Lin | NB marketing manager, MSI India

C B Arun Kumar | dean – design, film, gaming, Pearl Academy

Christopher Stair | co-founder & game director, Squid Shock Studios

Mike Fischer | professor of interactive media, University of Southern California

Rajat Ojha | CEO, Gamitronics

Siddharth Nayyar | co-founder and CRO, Max Level

Supriya Mankame | deputy general manager, Gigabyte Technology India

Tushar Handa | associate vice-president – creative, culture & platform strategy, Publicis Play

Vishal Parekh | COO, CyberPowerPC India

Vishvesh Mishra | national product marketing manager (India), DeepCool

On judging the entries, Mishra shared, “It was such a great experience and an absolute pleasure to be able to judge the tremendous talent that our esports industry has to offer and kudos to all the organisers for not only creating a beautiful platform like the GEM Awards but also being able to fill each category up to the brim with such great talent. I’m really looking forward to the event and its execution and obviously best of luck from the bottom of my heart to all the participants and congratulations to each of the winners.”

Here’s a full list of nominations in esports, technology and special categories:

Caster of the Year

Akash “Salty” Kolay

Umesh “Kripz” Kripalani

Dhrubajyoti “Captain Price” Das

Sanat “Lucif3r” Kumar

Ankit “Ankiiibot” Pandey

Best Promo/ Commercial

Cricket Elite Esports | Santhana Krishnan

Global Esports GE x Intel Team Collaboration 2023

Rivalry Anthem | Ampverse DMI

Skyesports Masters: Counter-Strike Awakening

Best Production

Tesseract Esports | BGIS 2024

Global Esports | Fight Night Season 5

Ampverse DMI | College Rivals

Skyesports | Global e-Cricket Premier League

Nodwin Gaming | (BGMS) Season 3

Commercial Partner of the Year

Orangutan x Puma Brand Collaboration

College Rivals x Redbull

Gods Reign x Times OOH

Flipkart joins the Skyesports Masters

Hero Xtreme x GodLike Esports

Moment of the Year

IQOO Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series 2024

Riot Games India & South Asia | Convergence

Gladiators Esports | Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2023

Gods Reign | India – Korea Invitational

GodLike CODM Team | CODM WC 2023

Athlete of the Year

Sarangajyoti “Sarang” Deka

Ammar “Destro” Khan

Saksham “Deadly10” Aurnagabadkar

Jonathan “Jonathan Gaming” Amaral

Pokemon

Tournament Organiser of the Year

Tesseract Esports

AKEF Esports

The Esports Club | Convergence 2023

Skyesports

Nodwin Gaming

Tournament of the Year

AKEF Esports, KPL 2024

Global Esports, VCT Pacific 2023

Ampverse DMI, College Rivals

Skyesports, BMPS 2024

Nodwin Gaming, BGMS Season 3

Best Team

Revenant Xspark | BGIS 2024

Marcos Gaming | India Premiership 2023

Gladiators Esports | BGIS

Gods Reign | BGMS, BGIS, BMPS

Godlike Esports | CODM

Best Player- Male

Harsh “Spraygod” Malik

Ganesh “SK Rossi” Gangadhar

Bhavesh “Bhavi” Sejwani

Subham “NinjaJod” Sahoo

Tanishq “Admino” Singh

Content Creator of the Year

Sakshi “Sharkshe” Shetty

Yash “Lollzzz” Thakkar

Anshu “GamerFleet” Bisht

Pragya “Winter” Verma

Some more categories in this segment are Best Streaming Platform, Esports Coach of the Year, Esport Organisation Of the Year, Streamer of the Year (Male) and Streamer of the Year (Female). And the tech categories in the segment include Best Custom PC Builder and Best PC Hardware Brand.

The Fans Choice Awards categories include:

Fan Favourite Esports Team of the Year

Fan Favourite Content Creator of the Year

Fan Favourite Lifestyle Gaming Personality of the Year

Best Esports Female Player of the Year

Best Esports Male Player of the Year

Most Trending Game of the Year.

The awards will feature two special categories recognising exceptional contributions to the Indian gaming and esports ecosystem:

State Contribution to the Indian Esports Industry Contribution to Gaming & Esports Industry in India

AnimationXpress welcomes everyone to join GEM Awards 2025 to celebrate the milestones and achievements of the gaming and esports industry. All those who wish to attend the awards ceremony can click here to register.