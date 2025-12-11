The Hive Studio to bring animated short ‘Arlequino & Pierrot’ inspired by Navy Bird’s graphic novel

Leading animation production company The Hive Studio announced the launch of its new kickstarter campaign for Arlequino & Pierrot, a 10-minute 2D animated short film inspired by the acclaimed graphic novel, created by the late writer and artist Navy Bird.

The launch follows The Hive Studio’s successful kickstarter campaign, which raised over £100,000 to support its original animated series Vampair. The campaign marked a significant achievement for the studio, mobilising a global fanbase to help deliver a unique animated story. Building on that momentum, the studio has launched the campaign for Arlequino & Pierrot.

Arlequino & Pierrot is a queer love story about the tragic romance between two clowns, the joyful Arlequino and the melancholic Pierrot, performing in a surreal travelling circus. When Pierrot suddenly flees mid-show, Arlequino embarks on a journey through the cosmic carnival to find him and confront the truth behind their seemingly perfect relationship.

The Hive Studio’s adaptation will bring Navy Bird’s distinct blend of fantasy, melancholy, and visual lyricism to life. Leading from The Hive is the Oscar-nominated creative producer Amit Russell Gicelter who has an extensive history of world leading productions and a deep appreciation for narrative-driven animation, who will work with the creative team bringing their cinematic expertise, award-winning animation and emotionally rich storytelling.

“Navy Bird was an extraordinarily talented artist, and Arlequino & Pierrot is a perfect example of her voice. It’s a visually and artistically beautiful graphic novel, filled with mystery, wonder, and heart. We were deeply moved by her personal story, and felt compelled to honour her memory by bringing this project to life,” said The Hive Studio founder and CEO Gicelter.

The kickstarter campaign aims to connect a global community of animation lovers, comic readers, and Navy Bird fans together to support the production, and have the opportunity to receive behind-the-scenes production updates, access to early animatics, animation previews and more. The Hive Studio will honour Navy Bird’s legacy while expanding her creative universe for new audiences.