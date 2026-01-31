Bejuba! Entertainment to globally distribute animated science-fiction series ‘The Cloaked Realm’

Bejuba! Entertainment announced that it has acquired global distribution rights to the acclaimed animated science-fiction series from producers Marisa Cohen and Peter Isaac Alexander, The Cloaked Realm. The 10 x 30-minute, four-quadrant series is an ambitious, independently produced animated science-fiction series that has already captured the imagination of audiences, critics, and genre fans worldwide.

Inspired by the overlooked masterpieces of science fiction’s most influential authors, The Cloaked Realm pushes the boundaries of independent animation. The series spans more than four hours of hand-drawn animation across ten episodes and represents a milestone in artist-driven, independently funded storytelling. With over 250 unique locations, more than 300 characters, and six fully realised worlds, The Cloaked Realm is a sweeping visual achievement filled with intricate costumes, props, spacecraft, and machines—each meticulously crafted to enrich its expansive universe.

“The Cloaked Realm is more than just an animated series- it’s a celebration of the visionary minds who shaped science fiction but never got their due. By reimagining these forgotten masterpieces for a new generation, Peter and Marisa aren’t just telling great stories; they’re reigniting the bold ideas that once defined the future. With striking, immersive animation that brings these groundbreaking worlds to life, each episode is a visually stunning journey through time, space, and the unknown,” said executive producer Brian A. Miller (Star Wars: Clone Wars, Primal).

“The Cloaked Realm is an impressive achievement. The futuristic animation is rich, colourful, and really fun to watch,” said writer Ernie Altbacker (Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires).

“I was delighted to find this fully produced series that is sure to intrigue audiences. The Cloaked Realm is a rare gem, an independently created epic with extraordinary craft, a bold narrative voice, and a passion for the roots of science fiction,” said Bejuba! Entertainment president Tatiana Kober.

A standout on the global festival circuit, The Cloaked Realm has earned 100+ awards to date, including two Telly Awards, one for Best Animated Series. The series was also selected for the International Sound & Film Music Festival, competing alongside major Netflix and HBO productions including Midnight Mass, Ozark, Sex Education, Squid Game, and Succession. In a rare distinction, The Cloaked Realm was featured at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Busan, South Korea, as part of the Climate of Cinema: Isle & Planet exhibit, and has resonated powerfully with the sci-fi community through strong showings at FilmQuest, PopCon, FanExpo, and other fan-driven events.