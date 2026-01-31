VR experience at IDC

Day two of the First Films Fest built on the energy of the opening day, shifting focus towards deeper industry conversations and extended screenings. Sessions across the IDC Auditorium, Mini Theatre, and SOM Theatre explored evolving practices in animation, technology, and storytelling, while audiences engaged with non-competitive showcases. The day highlighted both the creative challenges and opportunities facing first‑time directors in a rapidly changing media landscape.

The day began with a competition titled Rite of Passage: Animated Short Films Competition Screenings Part 1 at the IDC Auditorium. The speaker during this period was IDC professor Shilpa Ranade. The session showcased a selection of animated short films created by emerging talent, offering insight into the diverse storytelling approaches and creative techniques employed by the participants. Ranade provided context on the competition’s aims, highlighting its role in nurturing young animators and encouraging experimentation within the medium.

L-R: Shilpa Ranade during her session

At the same time, the BDes-3 Studio at RBTIC hosted Into the Manhole, an immersive VR experience. Designed exclusively for attendees at the IDC campus, the installation invited participants to explore interactive storytelling within a virtual environment. Scheduled to run across the first two days of the festival, the experience offered visitors repeated opportunities to engage with its distinctive blend of animation, technology, and narrative experimentation.

The first session of the day at the Mini Theatre was about Anime India, conducted by AnimationXpress director Mishaal Wanvari. The discussion centred on the growing influence of anime in India and the role of large-scale events such as Anime India in accelerating this growth. He reflected on the remarkable success of last year’s convention and outlined plans to expand the event to four additional states across the country. Wanvari emphasised how such conventions not only celebrate anime culture but also create opportunities for collaboration, community building, and the development of India’s own anime-inspired content.

Mishaal Wanvari

Up next in the IDC Auditorium was the session titled Sculpting with Light. This session was conducted by cinematographer Avik Mukhopadhyay. The session explored the art and philosophy of using light as a creative tool in filmmaking. Mukhopadhyay discussed how lighting shapes mood, atmosphere, and narrative, emphasising its role as a sculptural element that defines both space and emotion on screen.

Avik Mukhopadhyay

Moving ahead, Mini Theatre featured the Making of Global Creative Powerhouse by DNEG co-founder and president Merzin Tavaria. The session examined how DNEG has grown into one of the world’s leading visual effects and animation companies, contributing to major international film and television projects. Tavaria discussed the strategies behind building a global creative enterprise, highlighting the importance of innovation, collaboration, and nurturing talent.

Merzin Tavaria

The first session at the SOM Theatre was Roaring Success: Behind the Scenes of Mahavatar Narsimha – Navigating Production Pitfalls and Distribution Triumphs as Debut Creators. The speakers for this session were Mahavatar Narsimha director Ashwin Kumar and producer Shilpa Dhawan. The session offered an in-depth look at the journey of bringing a debut project to life, from overcoming production challenges to achieving success in distribution. Kumar and Dhawan shared their experiences of navigating obstacles as first-time creators, while also reflecting on the strategies that led to the film’s eventual triumph. The discussion highlighted the resilience, innovation, and determination required to establish a strong creative presence in the industry.

L to R: Ashwin Kumar and Shilpa Dhawan

Post lunch, First Films Fest witnessed a session titled Hand-Painted Animation: Process and Language of Paint in the IDC Auditorium. It was conducted by filmmaker and painter Hemali Vadalia. The session explored the unique artistry of hand-painted animation, focusing on the techniques, processes, and expressive qualities that distinguish it from other forms of animation. Vadalia discussed how the language of paint can be used to convey emotion, texture, and atmosphere, while also sharing insights into the challenges and rewards of working with this medium. Post this session the IDC Auditorium was used for non competitive film screenings.

Hemali Vadalia

The next session at the Mini Theatre was titled Game-Changing Benefits: Unlocking Incentives for AVGC leaders. The speaker for this session was chartered accountant and finance specialist Vishal Negandhi. The session focused on the financial and policy incentives available to professionals and organisations within the AVGC sector. Negandhi explained how these benefits can be leveraged to support growth, encourage innovation, and strengthen India’s position in the global creative economy.

Vishal Negandhi

The SOM Theatre featured a session titled Heirloom’ Open Book – Living with a WIP Animated Feature next. The speaker for this session was filmmaker/director Upamanyu Bhattacharyya. The session offered a candid exploration of the creative journey behind Heirloom, an animated feature still in progress. Bhattacharyya discussed the challenges and discoveries of working with a project in constant evolution, reflecting on the balance between artistic vision and practical constraints.

The afternoon session in the IDC Auditorium featured Films from SVA. The session was conducted by SVA MFACA thesis research and writing faculty and Bits Design School Mumbai visual design visiting faculty Lotte Marie Allen. The session presented a curated selection of films from the New York School of Visual Arts (SVA), showcasing the creativity and innovation of its students. Lotte provided context on the works, highlighting the diverse approaches to storytelling, technique, and visual style.

Lotte Marie Allen

The next session in the Mini Theatre was From Chaos to Craft: Scaling an Indian Animation Studio. The speaker for this session, Assemblage Entertainment CEO Arjun Madhavan, traced the journey of building and expanding an Indian animation studio, focusing on the challenges of growth and the strategies required to achieve stability and success. Madhavan discussed the importance of organisation, leadership, and vision in transforming creative chaos into a sustainable enterprise.

Arjun Madhavan

There was a panel discussion on Monetising Creative Skills at the SOM Theatre. The speakers for this session were Autodesk India & SAARC senior solutions engineer M&E Samit Shetty; Aptech executive vice president Abir Aich; Small Town Boys Studio founder Alok Sharma; philmCGI managing director and co-founder Anand Bhanushali and Kynzo Media Group CEO and founder P. Jayakumar. This session, powered by MIDCCA, focused on how creative professionals can translate their skills into sustainable business opportunities. Shetty emphsised on practical approaches to monetisation, highlighting the importance of leveraging technology, industry networks, and evolving market demands.

L to R: Samit Shetty, Abir Aich, Alok Sharma, Anand Bhanushali and P. Jayakumar

Moving ahead the next session in the IDC Auditorium was a Fireside Chat on 25 years of Legacy Building. The speaker in this session was Kynzo Media Group CEO and founder P. Jayakumar and the moderator was FFF director Nishit Takia. The session reflected on Jayakumar’s journey of establishing and sustaining a creative legacy over a quarter of a century. He shared insights into the challenges and milestones of building a media enterprise, emphasising the importance of vision, perseverance, and adaptability.

L to R: Nishit Takia and P. Jayakumar

The last session for the second day at Mini Theatre was Rebuilding History: The VFX of Chaava – A Complete Breakdown. The speaker for this session was Assemblage Entertainment CG co-head Vidit Kundra. The session provided an in-depth exploration of the visual effects work behind Chaava, offering a detailed look at the creative and technical processes involved in reconstructing historical settings on screen. The discussion highlighted the challenges of balancing authenticity with cinematic storytelling, while showcasing the innovative techniques used to bring the film’s vision to life.

Vidit Kundra

Day two of the First Films Fest carried forward the momentum of its opening, with sessions that delved deeper into industry practice while celebrating creative experimentation. Across the three venues, discussions ranged from anime and hand‑painted animation to VFX, studio building, and legacy leadership, complemented by screenings and showcases. The day reflected the festival’s dual focus on nurturing debut filmmakers and engaging with the broader shifts shaping contemporary cinema, setting a thoughtful rhythm as the event moved towards its final day.

