BBC Studios and Ludo Studio bring two new ‘Bluey Book Reads’ for Christmas

BBC Studios together with Ludo Studio announced two brand-new Bluey Book Reads that are sure to get fans of the phenomenal TV show Bluey in the mood for Christmas. The reading will be done by Australian stars, comedian Adam Hills and Olympic swimmer Ian Thorpe.

“We’ve been bowled over by the brilliant response from Bluey fans to the first series of our book reads, so we just had to celebrate Christmas family fun with two more – and who better to voice them than Aussie icons Adam Hills and Ian Thorpe,” said BBC Studios Digital Brands content director Chris Allen.

Christmas Eve with Verandah Santa recently arrived on the official Bluey YouTube channel and website bluey.tv, read by Australian stand-up comedian and TV presenter Adam Hills (The Last Leg, Channel 4). The show’s description reads: It’s Christmas Eve and Bluey, Bingo and Muffin can’t wait to open their presents. But Bluey’s dad reminds them that no peeking or no presents! So, they decide to play a game called Verandah Santa to practice no peeking. What will Santa bring them?

“My kids are honestly more impressed that I’m reading a Bluey book than anything I’ve ever done. That includes going to the Coronation, meeting Lady Gaga, or the time I made pumpkin soup in an actual pumpkin,” said Hill.

On 1 December Christmas Swim narrated by the Australian Olympic medal-winning swimmer Ian Thorpe will go live, and launch the official Bluey TV digital advent calendar. The show’s description reads: It’s Christmas Day and it’s the perfect weather for a family swim. Bluey has a new toy – meet Bartlebee! How will Bartlebee handle his first Heeler Christmas?

“When I was invited to read Christmas Swim, I couldn’t resist diving right in (so to speak). Celebrating Christmas outdoors is such an iconic part of Aussie life, being a passionate swimmer, this story felt like a perfect fit. I hope all the Bluey fans around the world enjoy listening to it as much as I enjoyed bringing it to life,” said Thorpe.

Bluey Book Reads brings these storybooks to life with a lineup of celebrity readers, making story-time even more special for families everywhere. Series one includes celebrities Kylie Minogue, Dannii Minogue, Eva Mendes, Tom Daley, Rob Delaney, Romesh Ranganathan and more. Bluey Book Reads series two is anticipated to debut across the Bluey digital channels next year and has another star-studded line up of readers.

The series Bluey was created by Ludo Studio and the BBC Studios Digital Brands team, who currate, commission and commercialise the digital footprint of the best-loved global IP.

Bluey Book Reads is commissioned by BBC Studios Digital Brands, and are a Ludo Studio and BBC Studios Digital Brands production, produced by Sasha Folker & Alice England (Ludo Studio) and Siobhan McKenna (BBCSD). The video editors are Anthony Pham and Daisy van Ghert (Ludo Studio).