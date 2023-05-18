Mattel’s Barbie and a top women-led web3 brand Boss Beauties recently brought their Boss Beauties x Barbie virtual collectibles, featured on Mattel Creations website. Designed to celebrate the 250 careers represented in the Barbie line, the collection features the familiar signature style of Boss Beauties with an iconic Barbiecore look.

Career traits featured in the first drop of the collection include artists, astronauts, CEOs, doctors, pet vets, pilots, and more, reminding fans and collectors that they can be anything. The collection will feature a variety of rarities, unlocking perks and physical goods for collectors, including virtual Career Conversations with role models, tickets to Barbie live events, doll gift sets, and more.

“As Barbie continues her journey in the metaverse, we are proud to partner with Boss Beauties to empower women and collectors to explore web3 through our virtual collection,” said Mattel, Barbie and Dolls global head and EVP Lisa McKnight. “Having exceeded 250 careers, it’s only natural for Barbie to dive deeper into digital collecting by highlighting some of her most recognisable roles. Now fans can be inspired by and celebrate her professional accomplishments with these career-centric Boss Beauties x Barbie virtual collectibles.”

“As we enter into the world of web3, it is imperative that women are included,” said Boss Beauties CEO and co-founder Lisa Mayer. “Our work encourages women and girls as they navigate the evolving internet and career landscape, aligning directly with Mattel’s mission of inspiring them to believe that they can be anything. This partnership helps introduce multiple generations who love Barbie to the world of web3.”

Priced at $25 per pack, the virtual collectibles are meant to be easy to purchase and at an accessible price point, lowering barriers of entry into web3 for all. Each pack will include four collectibles of different rarities, selected at random. Only those who make purchases during the early-access limited-availability period will receive a surprise virtual collectible featuring an exclusive career trait.

This collaboration with Barbie propels Boss Beauties, the first women-led web3 company who’s been featured in the halls of both the New York Stock Exchange and the United Nations, one step closer to achieving its mission of onboarding the next one million women and girls into a web3 world. Barbie and Boss Beauties previously announced a collective $250,000 donation benefitting both the Barbie Dream Gap Project and the Boss Beauties Foundation.

The official launch of their joint activation took place at Veecon on 18 May at 9 am PT.