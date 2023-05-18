Marking yet another milestone in its journey, Rooter, Indian gaming and esports content platform, has raised USD 16mn in a growth round led by Lightbox. The round saw Trifecta Capital, Pivot Ventures, Baldota Family Office, Global Play Media, Denlow Private Trust, Venture Catalysts, and Potential Ventures join Rooter’s cap table. The round, which was a combination of debt and equity, also saw existing investors Duane Park Ventures, LeAD Sports & Health Tech Partners, ADvantage VC, Goal Ventures, Capital A and Astarc Ventures re-iterate confidence in the company.

Founded by Piyush Kumar and Dipesh Aggarwal in 2016, Rooter’s vision is to become the world’s largest mobile game streaming platform, on the lines of what Twitch has built for the PC and console gaming space. Rooter recently became the first gaming content platform in India to achieve 50 million downloads on the Google Play store. Its latest capital infusion closed on the back of a strong balance sheet, will provide additional fuel to accelerate the company’s growth plans. The company will be utilising the funds to strengthen its technology capabilities, sharpen its product bouquet, and further enhance user experience on its platform. It will also be pursuing market expansion and cross-border growth opportunities, including potential strategic acquisitions.

Speaking on the investment, Rooter founder and CEO Piyush Kumar said, “We are heartened by the confidence and faith shown by our incoming and existing investors in Rooter’s vision and operating strategy. Our user-centric, tech-driven approach has helped us double our active user base and scale our market footprint without compromising on sustainability. With more than a sufficient runway, we are expecting to cross USD 10mn ARR by the next quarter and hit profitability by April 2024. Today we are in a strong position to become the most preferred mobile gaming and esports content platform in the world. Our current fundraising will provide us with the impetus to further develop our technology framework and pursue organic and inorganic growth opportunities.”

Lightbox partner Sid Talwar said, “In India’s fast-growing gaming content space, Rooter has set strong benchmarks on how to strike the balance between growth and operational sustainability – establishing rapid scale while maintaining a healthy balance sheet and strong unit economics. We are confident of the ecosystem they are building around game streaming and esports and look forward to supporting them in their mission to become the largest mobile-based gaming content and streaming platform in the world.”

Trifecta Capital partner Abhishek Gupta said, “When evaluating start-ups, we gauge how well positioned they are to not just capture the addressable market opportunity, but also to adapt to developments. Rooter has a strong vision and a highly capable team that has not only demonstrated its ability to deliver results and growth but to also adapt, improvise, and innovate to stay ahead of the market. We particularly like how Rooter has placed itself at the intersection of the needs of brands, streamers, and viewers in the highly dynamic gaming content and esports streaming category they operate in, and the success they have found in suitably monetising these avenues. We are delighted to come aboard at a critical juncture in their growth journey.”

The company aims to serve markets that mirror India with its sizable gaming audiences and preference for mobile-based content consumption and plans to formally expand its presence across Southeast Asia and the MENA region. The funding will also be directed to identify technology partners that can enable Rooter to enhance ecosystem capabilities at a rapid scale.