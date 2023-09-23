AVGC-XR Media & Entertainment Association organised a meet-up on 20 September 2023 at Hotel Shereton in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

The highlight of the event was the presence of the Indian film director, actor, screenwriter and producer Ashutosh Gowariker, whose cinematic masterpieces such as Lagaan, Swades and Jodhaa Akbar have left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. Gowarikar, who graced the event as a State Guest, was presented with a memento as a token of gratitude. The other guests engaged with him in conversations about the creative process behind his films.

Present among the guests was Radio Mirchi and Times OOH co-founder A P Parigi, who has vast experience in the media and entertainment sector, and has been a mentor, leadership coach, business strategy specialist, and public speaker. AVGC-XR Media & Entertainment Association patron, and FICCI AVGC Forum chairman Ashish Kulkarni played an instrumental role in orchestrating this meet-up.

The event provided a platform for networking and collaboration, bringing together experts from across Madhya Pradesh to explore the future of the AVGC and XR (extended reality) industries in the state. The event offered special thanks to its patron Rahul Jain for his guidance, secretary Sanjay Khimesara for managing, and Ravish Jain and Vikas Tiwari for outreach.

Ahead of the meeting, Kulkarni in consultation with Rahul Jain, Khimesara and Manish Rajoria created a pre-draft for AVGC-XR Policy to recommend it to the State of Madhya Pradesh.