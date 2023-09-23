USA’s Adult Swim recently shared that the fifth season of the cult hit series, FLCL: Shoegaze will premiere on 30 September at midnight ET/PT on the platform’s popular anime block Toonami. Directed by Yutaka Uemura and featuring an electrifying soundtrack from The Pillows, a trailer for FLCL: Shoegaze was unveiled recently.

The anime series picks up after the events of the third season, FLCL: Alternative. While everyone returns to their ordinary lives, two frustrated teenagers concoct a plot to destroy the Tsuganei tower in the hopes that it will incite change.

“Coming off of his terrific work on FLCL: Alternative, we are so excited to have director Yutaka Uemura return to the world of FLCL,” said Adult Swim SVP and anime and action series head Jason DeMarco. “After a long wait, we are so thrilled to welcome back FLCL. We hope you enjoy it!”

The latest instalment of Toonami’s FLCL arrives on the heels of the fourth season, FLCL: Grunge, which is premiering new episodes every Saturday at midnight ET/PT.

FLCL: Shoegaze is animated by Production I.G x Nut. It is executive produced by DeMarco and produced by Maki Terashima-Furuta (Production IG USA).