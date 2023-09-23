New anime series Onimusha, based on Capcom’s famous video game series of the same title, is premiering globally on Netflix on 2 November.

The classic game is a landmark in the gaming world, known for its gripping survival action and stunning historical backdrop of Japan’s tumultuous Warring States period. This is its first anime adaptation since debuting 22 years ago.

Taking the helm as supervising director is Takashi Miike, whose innovative depictions of cinematic swordplay in the critically acclaimed 13 Assassins and Blade of the Immortal have won over legions of fans. Together with director Shinya Sugai, celebrated for his work on CG anime Dragon’s Dogma, and animation studio Sublimation, they aim to revolutionise the anime landscape with their unique take on Onimusha.

The focus of this adaptation is on Miyamoto Musashi, modelled after the late Japanese screen icon Toshiro Mifune. Set in the early Edo Period, a time when Japan was transitioning towards peace, and warfare was fading into history, an ageing Musashi embarks on a covert mission. Armed with the mythical “Oni Gauntlet,” Musashi embarks on an epic journey to vanquish the lurking demons.

The main theme song, The Loneliest, by Måneskin adds depth and emotion to the saga. The cast includes Akio Otsuka, Hochu Otsuka, Daiki Yamashita, Subaru Kimura, Katsuyuki Konishi, Kazuyuki Okitsu, Makoto Furukawa, Aya Yamane, Ryohei Kimura and Toshihiko Seki.

Onimusha fuses 3D CGI character animations with hand-drawn backgrounds. This amalgamation of traditional and modern animation techniques promises to bring a fresh experience to both long-time fans and newcomers alike.