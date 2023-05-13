Apple TV+ released the trailer for the third season of beloved hit Stillwater, premiering globally on Friday, 19 May. The show is based on the award-winning and bestselling Scholastic Zen book series by Jon J Muth, Gaumont and Scholastic Entertainment.

Sidonie Dumas, Christophe Riandee, Nicolas Atlan, Terry Kalagian, Iole Lucchese, Caitlin Friedman, Jef Kaminsky, Jun Falkenstein, and Rob Hoegee serve as executive producers. In addition, the series features the voice talents of James Sie, Binder, Chandler and Mackey.

The third season of the Peabody and Daytime Emmy Award-winning series, Stillwater, centres on siblings Karl (Judah Mackey), Addy (Eva Ariel Binder) and Michael (Tucker Chandler), who encounter everyday challenges — big and small — which sometimes feel insurmountable. Fortunately for these three, they have Stillwater (James Sie), a wise panda, as their next-door neighbour. Through his example, stories and gentle humour, Stillwater teaches the children the concept of mindfulness, while offering them a deeper understanding of their feelings as well as tools that help them face their own day-to-day challenges.

Stillwater was produced in collaboration with awareness and intention expert Mallika Chopra, author of Buddha and The Rose and the Just Be series for kids, and Chopra Global CEO, through Apple TV+’s change makers initiative.